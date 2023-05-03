HS roundup: Harborfields wins 3OT thriller, plus more lacrosse, baseball, softball, flag football
Bella Monteleone scored the winning goal in triple overtime at the buzzer to give Harborfields a 7-6 victory over East Islip in Suffolk Division II girls lacrosse on Monday. Moneteleone scored three goals and Olivia Eusanio made eight saves for Harborfields (8-5). Emily McIntee had four goals and one assist for East Islip (5-8).
Locust Valley 10, Calhoun 7: Katherine Nabet scored five goals, including the 100th of her career, and Payton Tini had three goals and two assists to lead Locust Valley (9-3) in Nassau II. Emery DeLauzonn stopped 11 shots. Hannah Lewis and Sofia Mescolotto each scored twice for Calhoun (6-4).
Freeport 15, Herricks 12: Cassie Smith scored seven goals with an assist to lead Freeport (6-4) in Nassau IV. Ava Smith added three goals and Sejla Omeragic scored twice. Kaylie Cho scored six goals with two assists for Herricks (2-9).
BOYS LACROSSE
Carey 8, Floral Park 7: Mike Verderosa scored four goals, including the winning goal with seven seconds left in regulation, to lead Carey (9-2) over Floral Park (3-8) in Nassau CD. Chris Obertis had two goals and two assists. Rich Metzger made six saves.
Clarke 17, Great Neck South 14: Lucas Barsuaskas had six goals and two assists and Justin Somyak had five goals and one assist to lead Clarke (7-3) in non-league. Nick Iannucci added three goals and one assist and Joe Buffolino made 14 saves. Demetri Stavrinides scored five goals for Great Neck South (6-4).
BASEBALL
Wantagh 4, North Shore 0: Timmy Hennig threw his fifth consecutive shutout, allowing only three hits and striking out five. He also went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead Wantagh (12-2) over North Shore (4-10) in Nassau A-IV. Tom Wunderlich added an RBI double.
Clarke 6, Mineola 5: Andrew Rosales hit a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to drive in the winning run and lead Clarke (12-1-1) over Mineola (12-6) in Nassau A-IV. Dylan Vikara’s two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh scored Zaim Deljanin and Giancarlo Rengifo to tie the game at 5. George Neofitidis pitched a scoreless eighth for the win.
Longwood 6, Sachem North 5: Luciano Lorefice bunted in Steven Mahoney in the bottom of the ninth to lead Longwood (12-3) to victory over Sachem North (7-8) in Suffolk III. Lorefice also pitched 2 2⁄3 innings of relief to earn the win.
SOFTBALL
Floyd 5, Newfield 4: Kiara Bellido went 4-for-5, including a two-run home run in the fourth inning, her fifth home run of the season. Madison Cizan struck out seven to lead Floyd (6-6) over Newfield (2-8) in Suffolk Conference II East.
Center Moriches 6, Comsewogue 5: Leah Franchi went 3-for-5 and had the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh inning that drove in Mikayla Montecalvo in Suffolk Conference IV East. Courtney Davila went 3-for-5 with three runs. Emma Powell struck out seven and earned the win for Center Moriches (5-9) over Comsewogue (7-6).
Smithtown West 3, Commack 1: Erin McDaid pitched a complete game, striking out 18 and allowing one run to lead Smithtown West (10-3) in Suffolk Conference I West. Kayle O’Boyle struck out 16 for Commack (10-3).
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
Patchogue-Medford 27, Eastport-South Manor 6: Alexis Bulson-Cuozzo completed 22 of 25 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns to lead Patchogue-Medford (7-0-2) over Eastport-South Manor (2-3) in Suffolk II. Diamond Pertillar caught five passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Isabelle DeNeve had an interception.