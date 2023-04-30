HS roundup: Smithtown West baseball walks off, wild ending for Bellmore JFK softball, plus lacrosse and flag football

Jack Laprarie hit a walk-off triple to score Jason Zeller from first base in the eighth inning to lead Smithtown West over Northport, 4-3, in Suffolk League II baseball on Friday. Trailing 3-2 with two outs and two strikes, Kyan Zamaniyan hit a double to score Christian Chase from first base to tie the score at 3 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Zamaniyan allowed three runs and six hits and struck out eight in five innings for Smithtown West (11-1). Brian Hope pitched two scoreless inning of relief. Connor Catania earned the win pitching the eighth inning and striking out the side. Northport falls to 6-6-1.

Port Washington 10, Roslyn 7: Lucas Milgrim hit a grand slam in bottom of third inning for Port Washington (11-3) in non-league. Ryan Gawley went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, a run and two steals. Port Washington is 7-6.

Seaford 6, Mepham 4: TJ Harrington hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to lead Seaford (13-0) over Mepham (12-1) in non-league. Jason Berthel led off the seventh inning with a double and Billy Kind added an RBI triple.

St. Anthony’s 3, Molloy 2: Dan Scubla hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning for St. Anthony’s (9-4) in CHSAA. Jason DeCaro hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning.

SOFTBALL

Bellmore JFK 7, Calhoun 6: Olivia Todo scored on a wild pitch to tie the score at 6 in the top of the sixth inning and Katie Theyer scored on an wild pitch in the seventh inning for Bellmore JFK (2-11) in Nassau I. Gia Pisicchio went 3-for-4 and hit a solo home run in the first inning and a grand slam in the fourth inning for Calhoun (7-6).

Clarke 12, Oceanside 4: Emily Brown went 3-for-5 with a home run and struck out nine to lead Clarke (5-7) over Oceanside (8-6) in Nassau I. Clarke totaled 16 hits and completed three successful sacrifice bunts.

Mount Sinai 8, Comsewogue 0: Josie Alfano went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Mount Sinai (10-3) over Comsewogue (7-5) in Suffolk Conference IV East. Jackie Flannery went 3-for-4 with two runs and Tori Trypaluk had a hit and three RBIs. Amanda Audia struck out four in a complete game.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hewlett 11, Mineola 9: Max Mariasch scored three goals with five assists and Ryan Goodman scored three goals with four assists to lead Hewlett (5-5) in Nassau C-D. John Cusumano added two goals and Luke Rochler won 17 faceoffs with 10 ground balls. Jack McCormack scored four goals with an assist for Mineola (5-6).

Islip 6, Shoreham-Wading River 5: Chase Rogers scored the winner with 10 seconds left to lead Islip (5-5) in Suffolk II. Jack Trovato scored three goals. Jack Whitehouse scored one goal and had one assist. Connor Dobson made six saves. Jaden Galfano made 10 saves for Shoreham-Wading River (7-4).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Carey 6, Island Trees 4: Alina LaRosa scored the go-ahead goal with 3:49 left for Carey (1-9) in Nassau IV. Grace Leder scored three goals and had an assist. Kayla Tretola scored three goals and had an assist for Island Trees (4-8).

Mineola 7, Hewlett 5: Elizabeth Kenney scored four goals for Mineola (6-5) in Nassau III. Kayla Lima scored two goals. Caitlin Kenney scored one goal and had three assists. Marci Iannico and Krista Lee each scored two goals for Hewlett (4-7).

Ward Melville 17, Huntington 12: Ava Simonton scored five goals to lead Ward Melville (10-1) over Huntington (8-5) in Suffolk I. Grace Balocca scored three goals and had two assists. Kiersten Schmidt and Kate Spinks each scored three goals.

FLAG FOOTBALL

MacArthur 6, Syosset 0: Ava Angiuli had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown with 15 minutes left in the second half for the game’s lone score for MacArthur (6-1) in Nassau I. She had two interceptions in the win. Lexie Thompson had seven flag pulls and an interception. Hailey Metzger had six flag pulls. Emma Hoesten and Jovi Bennett each had a sack. Ivy Matthews led Syosset (4-2) with three interceptions.

Whitman 34, Harborfields 12: Ava Seifert went 20-for-30 for 155 passing yards and three touchdowns, while adding four one-point conversions through the air to lead Whitman (6-1-1). Iris Hoffman had 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Brittny Cisneros rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, and added eight flag pulls. Sophia Swanson had a receiving touchdown. Jenna Cullen had a rushing touchdown. Mary Pohalski had seven flag pulls and three sacks. Nayira Kabarajian added an interception. Bridget Carlson threw two touchdown passes for Harborfields (1-5-1).