Lowe shoots 32 as Farmingdale tops Plainedge
Freshman Matt Lowe shot a career-best 4-under par 32 on the front nine at Bethpage Green as Farmingdale topped Plainedge, 9-0, for its 35th straight Conference IV win in boys golf Wednesday.
Fellow freshman Kyle Brey shot 1-under-35 for the Dalers. It was the second straight year Farmingdale had a player shoot 4-under on Bethpage Green. Former Daler Kurt Brey shot 4-under last year.
East Meadow 8, Locust Valley 1: Tom Camastro shot 1-under 34 on the front nine at Piping Rock Country Club for East Meadow in Conference VI.East Hampton 9, Westhampton 0: Cameron Yusko shot even 35 and Zach Grossman shot 1-over 36 on the back nine at South Fork Country Club to lead East Hampton in League VIII.
Southampton 9, Pierson / Bridgehampton 0: Ryan Ricca shot a 2-under 34 and Nick Acquino shot even 36 on the back nine at Southampton Golf Club to lead Southampton in League VIII.girls tennis
Jericho 4, Port Washington 3:Ali Slum and Julie Pliskin defeated Holly Habshaw and Emily Bennett, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, at second doubles to clinch the match for Jericho in Conference I.Cold Spring Harbor 4, Great Neck North 3:Kelsey Morgan and Annabelle Cox defeated Jackie Mironov and Paula Tartel in the deciding match in third doubles, 6-4, 6-2, to lead CSH in Conference II-A.Middle Country 4, Sachem North 3: Lacey Schwab defeated Carolyn Espositio, 6-4, 6-3, in the deciding third singles match to lead Middle Country in League VI.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Manhasset 28, South Side 41, Lynbrook 59, West Hempstead 105: Stephen Bourguet took first in a time of 13:38 on the 2.5 mile course at Bethpage State Park to lead Manhasset in Conference III, Division III-B. It was the 500th win for Manhasset coach Don Scott.
Massapequa 28, Port Washington 40, Herricks, 76: Andrew Valenski won the 4K race in 12:52.9, and Jimmy Callahan finished third at 13:34 to lead Massapequa in Conference I, Division I-A at Bethpage.girls CROSS COUNTRY
Wantagh 19, Calhoun 52, Jericho 105: Michelle Hendler took first in 16:38 to lead Wantagh in a Conference II, Division II race at Bethpage.
Garden City 35, Bellmore 47, Long Beach 72, Roslyn 88: Jennifer Gerlan ran to a first-place finish in 15:15.3 to lead Garden City in a Conference II, Division IV race.