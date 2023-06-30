Native American mascot ban: Sachem not in full compliance

Friday marks the State Education Department’s deadline for public schools to commit, via resolution, to stop using Native American team names, logos and mascots, but one Long Island district is still not in full compliance, with a number of others saying they will continue to seek legal recourse in the fight to keep their team names.

As of Thursday, the Sachem school district – known as the Flaming Arrows – has not resolved to change its name and logo. Wyandanch did pass a resolution to remove its Native American mascot and “Warriors” nickname, but added it will proactively seek ways to "disassociate" the nickname in a bid to keep it — something that is currently against regulations.. The state clarified in April that names such as Warriors and Chiefs would fall under the ban if they had previously been associated with indigenous imagery.

The Board of Regents unanimously voted to ban the use of indigenous mascots and logos in April and set two significant deadlines: a resolution by June 30, and full eradication of indigenous team names and imagery by the end of the 2024-25 school year. Those who miss that second deadline may ask for an extension if they show they have made a good-faith effort to comply. Districts that do not comply will face the removal of school officers and, "as a last resort," the withholding of state aid, according to a department spokesman.

Brentwood, Manhasset and Sewanhaka, which all go by Indians, passed resolutions to change their nickname and logos. The other schools to comply are Syosset (Braves), Connetquot and Half Hollow Hills (Thunderbirds) and East Islip (Redmen).

Where the 13 Long Island school districts affected by the state's Native American mascot ban stand ahead of Friday's deadline to comply. Amityville Warriors -- Resolution passed but maintain the right to challenge.

Brentwood Indians -- Resolution passed.

Connetquot Thunderbirds -- Resolution passed.

Comsewogue Warriors -- Resolution passed with statement of disagreement.

East Islip Redmen -- Resolution passed.

Half Hollow Hills -- Resolution passed.

Manhasset Indians -- Resolution passed.

Massapequa Chiefs -- Resolution passed but maintain the right to challenge.

Sachem Flaming Arrows -- Did not pass a resolution and does not have a board meeting until July.

Sewanhaka Indians -- Resolution passed.

Syosset Braves -- Resolution passed.

Wantagh -- Resolution passed but maintain the right to challenge.

Wyandanch -- Resolution to change but wishes to "disassociate Warriors nickname with indigenous imagery."

There also were districts that resolved to change their names to adhere to the state’s mandate, but said they intended to fight the ban in the future. Those were Amityville (Warriors), Massapequa (Chiefs) and Wantagh (Warriors). The Comsewogue Warriors resolved to change their name but noted their disagreement with the state’s mandate in the document.

In a June 21 meeting, members of Sachem’s Board of Education pushed back against approving a resolution because they felt doing so would be an admission that “Flaming Arrows” falls under the mascot ban. Board member Alex Piccirillo noted that flaming arrows have been used by an array of cultures throughout history. Another board member, however, acknowledged that the logo was derived from the one used by the Kansas City Chiefs, which uses indigenous imagery.

"The district continues to have ongoing communications with NYSED and the Mascot Advisory Board," Sachem superintendent Christopher J. Pellettieri said in a statement Thursday. "At this point we believe the guidance we have been given is still unclear as to what requirements, if any, are needed to be taken by the Sachem Central School District."

The state said Assistant Commissioner of Education David Frank spoke to Pellettieri and “conveyed the Department’s policy on this matter” on June 23.

“The language in the regulations and FAQ document is clear: team names, mascots, and logos derived from, or that have connections to, Indigenous peoples, in the past or at present, which are being used without the express consent of such peoples are contrary to the requirements of the regulation and New York State’s Dignity for All Students Act and must change,” a state education department spokesman wrote.

Wyandanch is hoping to “disassociate the word ‘Warrior’ from any indigenous group and replace the district’s logo in compliance,” according to the document on the school's website.

“The Board of Education reserves its right to challenge the regulation pursuant to applicable law and to communicate to, and anticipate working with the New York State Education Department and local politicians to demonstrate that the name ‘Warrior’ should not be prohibited when it is disassociated from Indigenous imagery,” district Superintendent Gina Talbert said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The state said it hopes to continue to work with districts to ensure full compliance.

“In addition to the regulations, the Department has developed and disseminated a background and FAQ guidance document,” a state spokesman said. “Extensive technical assistance has also been made available when requested. The requirements of the regulations are clear and districts should know their responsibilities in complying with them.”

Meanwhile, districts like Massapequa made it clear their fight is just beginning.

The resolution to change mascots “should no way be seen as a waiver of the district’s right to challenge whether the use of the Chiefs name includes a prohibitive mascot," said board President Kerry Wachter, adding that if the ban is repealed by the state or stricken down in court, they will retain or restore their Chiefs logo and mascot.

- with John Asbury