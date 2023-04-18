State votes unanimously to ban Native American mascots, team names and imagery

The state Board of Regents voted unanimously to ban the use of Native American mascots, team names and logos in public schools during its Tuesday morning session in Albany — a move that could affect at least a dozen Long Island school districts.

Districts must make a formal commitment to adhere to the rule by the end of this school year and have until the end of the 2024-25 school year to remove all such references from uniforms, scoreboards, fields and buildings on school property.

Districts that do not comply will be deemed in violation of the Dignity For All Students act and risk being denied state aid, and school officials in those districts could lose their jobs, according to the rule. A spokesman for the Education Department did not have further comment after the vote.

The cost of the changes could exceed $400,000 per district, according to Pat Pizzarelli, the executive director of Section VIII, the governing body of interscholastic sports in Nassau County. Districts are expected to pay for the necessary changes but can petition the state for aid for any project that exceeds $10,000. The aid will be granted by the discretion of the commissioner of education, who can also grant a time extension to schools that show "good cause."

Manhasset, called the Indians, discussed the issue in a February Board of Education meeting, with board president Patricia Aitken saying that as a higher-income district, they did not expect to receive significant building aid from the state to offset the costs of changing turf fields and other things branded with the Indians logo.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In an April 6 memo, the Education Department noted that schools had 20 years to phase out imagery - beginning in 2001, when it was first recommended that districts do so.

"The [Education] Department believes that the importance of prohibiting offensive or stereotypical imagery outweighs any attendant costs," it said. "[M]ost of these expenses could have been avoided by phasing out team names, mascots, or logos decades ago."

In that memo, state education department deputy commissioner Angelique Johnson-Dingle said the department planned to draft and release further guidance on what names will be prohibited in partnership with "educators and Indigenous Nations." The memo did not say when those guidelines would be released.

An Indigenous Mascot Advisory Group, comprised of tribal leaders, has "advised and continues to advise, the Department in making determinations regarding actual or proposed team names, logos or mascots," the memo said. It also rejected the premise that the names honor indigenous people.

"It's long overdue," said Tela Troge, a lawyer and representative for the Shinnecock Indian Nation. As a federally-recognized tribe, the Shinnecock may provide exemptions to schools wishing to keep their mascots, but she did not anticipate any such action.

The American Psychological Association and the New York Association of School Psychologists support the ban. Indigenous mascots create "lowered self-esteem, lowered opinion of future personal achievement, lowered opinion of community worth," the New York Association of School Psychologists said in a statement.

The Education Department memo, which includes proposed additions to the rule, does indicate a plan to adopt relatively broad parameters. In addition to no longer allowing team names such as "Indians" or "Chiefs," the education department will also prohibit the use of any "name, symbol or image that depicts or refers to Indigenous persons, tribes, nations, individuals, customs, symbols, or traditions, including actual or stereotypical aspects of Indigenous cultures."

In a response to letters submitted during a 60-day public comment period, the education department said that this could extend to team names like "Warriors" and "Braves," even if one commenter stated that those words do not refer to Native Americans.

"[T]hese issues must be considered in context," the education department responded. "The question is not whether the words "braves" or "warriors" are offensive in the abstract, but whether their use is appropriate in school districts that have a history of utilizing stereotypical names and imagery."

The Syosset Braves, Comsewogue, Wyandanch and Wantagh Warriors all use Native American imagery in their logos. The Amityville Warriors did so in the past, but have phased that out in favor of a red "A" logo. Other affected districts would be the Brentwood, Sewanhaka and Manhasset Indians, the East Islip Redmen, the Massapequa Chiefs, and the Sachem Flaming Arrows, which include both Sachem East and Sachem North high schools.

The April 6 memo said it would also ban references to indigenous symbols and traditions, which could affect the Half Hollow Hills East and Connetquot Thunderbirds, as the Thunderbird is a creature of Native American myth.

Some local athletes have spoken out against the ban.

"There’s a lot of pride behind the name Redmen at our school," said East Islip junior Kailyn Bloch, who is on the bowling team. "It’s in all of our gear for sports and I’m proud to wear it so I don’t want [the name] to go away.”

Added Wantagh junior wrestler Anthony Clem: "Our Warriors nickname is inspiring in that it makes us work harder to achieve our goals. To me the name Warriors represents bravery and strength and that in itself is a great motivator. We are proud to be Wantagh Warriors. We definitely don't want them to change our name."

Others believe that school pride is bigger than a mascot.

"We have a lot of pride for our athletic teams at Manhasset but I think it’s more of a support for the school and not necessarily the mascot name," said Liam Connor, a high school senior on the basketball team. "It’s the school and the administration’s decision and if they think a change is best for the school, I support them.”

Logos with things such as feathers will also be scrutinized.

"While there is nothing inherently offensive about a feather, such images take on different meaning when used by school districts...that have a history of utilizing stereotypical names and imagery," the memo read. "The Department does not anticipate that any team names, logos or mascots that contain vestiges of prohibited team names, logos or mascots will be considered acceptable."

Additionally, public schools will prohibit school officers and employees from promoting indigenous names, logos or mascots when on school property or at school functions. Originally, that prohibition extended to all people on school property or at school events, but the April addition said that this may not be enforceable (this will not extend to school employees who are members of a tribal nation).

Schools, however, will not have to destroy old trophies, photographs or banners, since "the intent of the regulation is not to pretend that Indigenous mascots were never used but to eliminate their use going forward," the memo said. "Harmful as they may be, the use of Indigenous mascots, like the forced relocation of Native American tribes, is a historical fact that must be acknowledged."

New York is among 21 states that have taken or are considering taking formal action against the use of indigenous mascots in public schools, according to the National Congress of American Indians. Colorado, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire and Oregon have implemented similarly broad bans, while other states have chosen to bar specific names, according to the National Congress of American Indians.

New York State has 55 school districts with native-themed mascots, according to the National Congress of American Indians' mascot state activity tracker.

With Carissa Kellman and Gregg Sarra