High school roundup: Roslyn tennis wins, plus lacrosse highlights

Hewlett’s Stephan Gershfeld chalked up another victory Monday as his drive to defend the state singles championship takes shape, but host Roslyn ended up owning the day by winning all four doubles matches as it posted a 5-2 Nassau Conference I boys tennis victory.

Gershfeld, the 2022 state champ and Newsday Long Island Player of the Year, prevailed over the Bulldogs’ Drew Hassenbein in a high-level first singles matchup of unbeatens, 6-3, 6-3. The University of Pennsylvania-bound Gershfeld made less than a handful of unforced errors and broke serve three times in the first set. He went up a break in the eighth game of the second set and prevailed after Hassenbein warded off two match points.

Defending county team champion Roslyn (4-2) got straight-set victories from the doubles teams of Gavin Koo and Zachary Sheena, Cayden Shen and Justin Sherman, Bartek Dziedziach and Oliver Samter and Darren Shen and Brian Toh. Ethan Falkowitz added a straight-set win at third singles for the Bulldogs.

Alexander (Sasha) Sherman won at second singles for Hewlett (0-6). - Roger Rubin

BOYS LACROSSE

Connetquot 11, Northport 10: Tyler Moore had four goals and three assists and Colton Stellwagen made 20 saves to lead Connetquot (8-2) in Suffolk I Saturday. Carson Turissini had three goals and one assist and Tyler McCarthy had two goals and an assist. Jack Deliberti scored two goals with an assist for Northport (8-1).

Smithtown West 11, Glenn 6: John Savino scored four goals and Necco Cottage won 19 of 21 faceoffs for Smithtown West (5-3) in Suffolk II. Tommy Hyland added three goals and one assist. Matt Triolo had four goals and Ryan Taylor had two goals and one assist for Glenn (7-2).

Middle Country 8, Riverhead 6: Andrew DiMondo scored with 4:41 remaining to seal the win for Middle Country (3-6) over Riverhead (4-5) in Suffolk I. Charlie Cavalieri had two goals and two assists and Logan Hoenig made 11 saves for Middle Country.

Shoreham-Wading River 5, Briarcliff 4: William Miller won 9 of 12 faceoffs to lead Shoreham-Wading River (7-2) in non-league. Steven Cain had one goal and two assists. Alec Gregorek and Liam Kershis also scored and Jaden Galfano made 12 saves.

Lynbrook 14, Mepham 8: Anthony Capitali had four goals and one assist and Max Dantona and Bennet Votano each had three goals and one assist for Lynbrook (5-4) in a non-league win. Jake Lunati made 11 saves for Lynbrook. Owen Heller had three goals and one assist for Mepham (2-6).

St. Anthony’s 18, Darien (Conn.) 7: Owen Duffy had three goals and four assists and Jackson Greene had four goals and two assists for St. Anthony’s (9-0) in non-league. Michael Moon won 16 of 18 faceoffs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Smithtown East 11, Connetquot 10: Ava Arceri scored on a free position on the first possession of overtime to lift Smithtown East (6-2) over Connetquot (4-6) in Suffolk I. Arceri finished with six goals and Sara Elmen scored two. Jamie Elliott led Connetquot with four goals and two assists.

Garden City 14, Wantagh 13: Katie Gaven scored the winner with 1:59 left in overtime for Garden City (6-3) in Nassau I. Kyle Finnell had two goals and two assists, Maureen Arendt had three goals and Gaven had a goal and three assists for Garden City. Madison Alaimo had three goals and three assists for Wantagh (7-2).

Elmont 8, Freeport 6: Ivie Ihaza had three goals and an assist in non-league. Anaise Novembre added three goals and Saradjine Simeon made 13 saves for Elmont (3-3). Cassie Smith scored three goals for Freeport (3-4).