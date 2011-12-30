Roundup: North Shore's Nerud takes first

North Shore's Brianna Nerud took first in the girls Millrose Mile Friday at the North Shore Invitational track meet at the Armory in Manhattan. Nerud led from the opening gun and won in 4 minutes, 58 seconds to automatically qualify for the girls mile at the Millrose Games in February.

Rachel Paul (Sachem East) won the 1,000-meter run in 2:53 and Samantha Nadel (North Shore) won the 3,200 in 9:46.

For the boys, Erin Parker of Roosevelt survived a slow start to win the 55. Parker clocked a 6.58, edging Longwood's Mark Jackson at the line by 0.02 seconds.

Immediately following the race, Parker suffered what he and coach Evan Guild described as a pulled left hamstring. Guild said he hopes Parker can recover in time for the boys Millrose Trials in two weeks.

School records for MacArthur. Kristina Romano, Kelly Clifford and Kristina Coiro each broke school records for MacArthur at the North Shore Invitational at the Armory in Manhattan, according to coach James SanFilippo. Romano won the 55 in 8.84, breaking her own record of 9.02, set in 2010. Coiro ran a 5:14.41 in the Invitational Mile, eclipsing the previous mark of 5:15.96 set in 2008 by Lucia Montefusco. Clifford finished second in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), breaking her own record of 5-37/8 set last season.

boys track

Massapequa's Caraciolo sets mark: Senior Joe Caraciolo won the 400 in 50.4 at the Track Universe Meet at the Armory in Manhattan. His time broke the school record of 51.6 set by Brian McElroy in 1969. Caraciolo also took second in the triple jump with a mark of 43-11.5).

Meet record for Kellenberg: The shuttle hurdles relay team of Kevin Magno, Connor Barrett and Dylan Rosser took first for Kellenberg in a meet record 23.3 seconds at the CHSAA combination meet at the Armory in Manhattan on Thursday. The Firebirds' sprint medley relay team of Tyler Capozzoli, Joe Maulo, Adam Santiago and Raul McGee won in 3:39.5.

boys basketball

Center Moriches 62, Riverhead 61: Maleek Harris hit two free throws with 0.8 seconds left for Center Moriches (3-1). Harris had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Akyse Brown (12 rebounds) and Naquan Mathis (11 rebounds) each added 12 points.

Amityville 59, Providence Central 52:Junior Kavione Green scored a career-high 28 points for Amityville (4-3) in the consolation game of the Shooting Touch Shootout in Boston.

Kings Park 58, Northport 46: Kevin Neglia had 14 points and six assists to lead Kings Park (6-1) in the final of the Bob Grant Tip-Off Classic Thursday at Huntington. Neglia was named tournament MVP.

Great Neck North 59, Glen Cove 49: Alec Ludwig scored 24 points for host Great Neck North (6-1) in the final of the Bob Morrison Classic. Ludwig was named tournament MVP.

girls basketball

Longwood 50, Kings Park 45: Makeda DeSouza (10 points) hit two free throws with 24 seconds left to give Longwood a 49-45 lead in the consolation game of the Suffolk Shootout Tournament. Kiery West had a team-high 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Wantagh 50, Valley Stream Central 47: Freshman Alex Parlato had six points and a career-high 18 rebounds to lead Wantagh (4-3) in the consolation game of the Freeport Tournament. Parlato was named all-tournament, along with teammate Christina Peden, who added 11 points and five assists.

Long Island Lutheran 56, Francis Lewis 42: Boogie Brozoski had 23 points and five assists and Paige Kriftcher added 12 points and four assists to lead Long Island Lutheran (9-1) at the Tayshana (Chicken) Murphy and Murry Bergtraum Tip-Off Classic at Murry Bergtraum.

Sacred Heart 48, Freeport 41: Becky Conto scored 18 points and Nina Corcoran had five steals, five assists and five rebounds for Sacred Heart (7-4) in the final of the Freeport Tournament.