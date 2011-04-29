Roundup: Northport golf stays unbeaten
Jake Lown shot an even-par 36 on the front nine at the Brentwood Country Club Friday as Northport stayed undefeated in Suffolk League I with a 9-0 win over Brentwood in boys golf.
Quinn Dunkak shot 1-over 37 and Pat Gathman 3-over 39 for the Tigers (8-0).
Deer Park 8.5, Brentwood .5: Kyle Morris shot a 2-under-34 on the front nine at Brentwood Country Club for Deer Park (3-3) in League I.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Great Neck South 4, MacArthur 3: Claudia Lin and Rebecca Shum defeated Mia Katz and Joann Bonilla, 12-21, 21-16, 21-17, in the clinching second-doubles match to lead Great Neck South (6-2) in Conference I.
Elmont 4, East Rockaway 3: Adina Persaud beat Nicole Maio in the clinching second-singles match, 21-13, 21-16, to lead Elmont (8-2) in Conference V.