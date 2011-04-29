Roundup: Northport golf stays unbeaten

Jake Lown shot an even-par 36 on the front nine at the Brentwood Country Club Friday as Northport stayed undefeated in Suffolk League I with a 9-0 win over Brentwood in boys golf.

Quinn Dunkak shot 1-over 37 and Pat Gathman 3-over 39 for the Tigers (8-0).

Deer Park 8.5, Brentwood .5: Kyle Morris shot a 2-under-34 on the front nine at Brentwood Country Club for Deer Park (3-3) in League I.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Great Neck South 4, MacArthur 3: Claudia Lin and Rebecca Shum defeated Mia Katz and Joann Bonilla, 12-21, 21-16, 21-17, in the clinching second-doubles match to lead Great Neck South (6-2) in Conference I.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Elmont 4, East Rockaway 3: Adina Persaud beat Nicole Maio in the clinching second-singles match, 21-13, 21-16, to lead Elmont (8-2) in Conference V.