High school roundup: Soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball
Ann-chloe Simon shielded a defender, created separation and scored on a strong left-footed shot from 18 yards out with 21 seconds left in the second half to give Sewanhaka a 1-0 victory over Freeport in Nassau Conference V girls soccer on Tuesday. Vallery Rivera assisted on the winning goal.
Calhoun 1, Long Beach 0: Makayla Condela scored off a header from an assist from Isabela Rohr with 35 seconds left in the second half for Calhoun (2-1) in Nassau II on Monday. Gianna Haniff had six saves in the win.
South Side 1, Massapequa 1: Nora Basile scored for South Side (2-0-3) and Shea Brennan scored for Massapequa (2-0-1) in the Nassau I tie. Avery Testa made 10 saves for South Side.
Floyd 2, Newfield 1: Kayla Gilmore had a goal and an assist to lead Floyd (1-4-1) in Suffolk I.
BOYS SOCCER
Islip 1, Sayville 0: Max Haynes scored a goal off an assist from Guymike Paraison with 5:53 remaining to lead Islip in Suffolk VII on Tuesday. Jack Whitehouse made seven saves for Islip (3-4).
Floyd 3, Central Islip 2: Scott Eriksen scored two goals to lead Floyd (3-4) in Suffolk I on Monday. Daniel Cruz added a goal and Liam Mehmel had two assists in the win.
Patchogue-Medford 1, Longwood 0: Edson Munoz scored a first-half goal off an assist from Andrew Tapia to lead Patchogue-Medford. Logan Guzik made three saves for Patchogue-Medford (5-0-1). Ronald Washington made 10 saves for Longwood (1-5).
Greenport 1, Southold 0: Milton Veliz scored off an assist from Jaime Choy to lead Greenport (3-4) in Suffolk IX.
FIELD HOCKEY
North Shore 4, Port Washington 3: Ashley Holden scored two goals, including the winning goal with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter to lead North Shore (1-2) in Nassau II on Tuesday. Avery Fitzpatrick and Samantha Nelson each scored a goal for North Shore. Andrea Rivera, Taylor Choi and Ashley Yee each scored for Port Washington (1-1).
Northport 2, Sachem East 1: Mariselle Camillone made two saves in the shootout period for Northport (5-0) in Suffolk I on Monday. Kayla Richter scored on a corner with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter for Sachem East (5-1). Mary Breckling scored off an assist from Kenzie Bliven in the third quarter for Northport, which had four players convert in the shootout period.
West Islip 1, Smithtown East 0: Cadence Catalano scored the winning goal 2:16 into overtime to lead West Islip (4-3). Damiana Beige made nine saves for Smithtown East (4-2).
Connetquot 2, Sachem North 1: Bethany Harding scored the winning goal off an assist from Sydney Elizalde with 9:40 left to lead Connetquot (4-0). Elizalde also assisted Briana Cenci’s tying goal in the third quarter and Ava Catania made 10 saves.
Copiague 3, North Babylon 2: Esmeralla Sanchez had both goals in regulation and scored in the shootout period for Copiague (1-4). Julianna Milonas and Kaydee Bonilla also notched shootout goals. Emma Luvera made 15 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Commack 3, Sachem East 2: Maya Khan had 17 kills and six digs to lead Commack (3-1) to a 16-25, 13-25, 25-15, 26-24, 15-12 comeback win in Suffolk II. Kaitlin Curran had 13 kills and 20 digs.
Plainedge 3, Oceanside 2: Sarah Carter had 11 kills and four aces and Ava Nitsch had 20 assists, nine aces and 17 digs to lead Plainedge (2-2), 16-25, 25-18, 25-17, 6-25, 15-13, in Nassau III.