Roundup: Terrero's free throw gives Brentwood win

Ruben Terrero's free throw with 1.8 seconds left gave Brentwood a 75-74 overtime win over North Babylon Wednesday in the Brentwood Holiday Tournament championship. Terrero (12 points) intercepted a North Babylon pass and was fouled.

Eric Perdomo had 18 points and Femi Olujobi chipped in 12 points and 13 rebounds in the win. Josh Crooms (14 points, 10 assists) went 8-for-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help Brentwood force overtime. Fola Branco had 25 points for North Babylon.

Harborfields 78, Half Hollow Hills West 66: Lucas Woodhouse had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Harborfields in non-league. Justin Ringen had 24 points, including three three-pointers, and Chris Brady had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Baldwin 51, Deer Park 42: Brandon Williams led Baldwin with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists in the consolation game of the Shanee Brown Christmas Tournament in Baldwin. Williams was named to the all-tournament team.

East Meadow 61, Great Neck South 51: Junior Joe Campay had a career-high 28 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead East Meadow in a Great Neck South Tournament semifinal. East Meadow plays Plainview JFK in the final Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Plainview JFK 40, Island Trees 29: Jordan Seckler had 10 points for Plainview JFK in a Great Neck South Tournament semifinal.

Eastport-South Manor 38, Hampton Bays 28: Dalton McCarthy had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Eastport-South Manor in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic championship game at Hampton Bays. McCarthy was named tournament MVP and Sean Karl added 12 rebounds.

Glen Cove 52, Wheatley 49: Chris Theodorou hit two free throws with less than a minute left to give Glen Cove a 51-49 lead in non-league. Kewan Beebe had 15 points in the win.

Hicksville 40, Friends Academy 37: Pablo Segura had 10 points, including a layup with 1:30 left in overtime, to put Hicksville ahead for good in the championship game of the Golden Eagles Classic at Bethpage. Segura was named tournament MVP.

Valley Stream Central 62, Massapequa 52: Jonathan Grimsley had 23 points and five rebounds and Michael Russo had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Valley Stream Central in the South Side Christmas Tournament consolation game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Our Lady of Mercy 49, Copiague 46: Olivia Walsh had 23 points, including a three-pointer with two minutes left, to give Our Lady of Mercy a 46-44 lead in the Baldwin Holiday Tournament.

Bethpage 63, Great Neck North 51: Senior Danielle Brusca had a career-high 25 points and added six assists to lead host Bethpage in the Bethpage Golden Eagles Classic. Brusca was named tournament MVP. Breanna Black had 11 points and five steals and Danielle Nendza had 13 rebounds; both were named to the all-tournament team. Senior Jen Doppelt scored 23 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, for Great Neck North.

Friends Academy 51, Glen Cove 47: Rose Mangiorotti had 20 points for Friends Academy in a double-overtime win in the Golden Eagles Classic consolation. Kristina Kim added 19 points for Friends. Glen Cove's Nicole Alexander (23 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks) hit a three-pointer late in the fourth to force the first overtime.

Locust Valley 36, West Hempstead 27: Brooke Spallino (11 points) hit a layup with three minutes left to give Locust Valley a 29-27 lead in non-league. Locust Valley went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal it.

North Shore 71, Cold Spring Harbor 57: Amanda Johansen had 27 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and four steals and Alex Cantwell had 12 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and four assists for North Shore in the first round of the North Shore Booster Club Tournament.

Shelter Island 43, Southold 41: Megan Mundy had nine points, including two free throws with 48 seconds left, to give Shelter Island a 43-38 lead in the consolation game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Hampton Bays. Kelsey McGayhey had 22 points and Alexis Gibbs had seven blocks in the win.

Holy Trinity 70, Rawlan Park 56: Katie Poppe had 25 points, Alyson Brennan scored 20 points and Mikeala Ryan chipped in 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead Holy Trinity at the Maryland Holiday Classic in Baltimore.

BOYS TRACK

Rhode Island Classic. Senior Joe Caraciolo took first in the long jump with a school-record 22-1 at the Rhode Island Classic. Caraciolo shattered his record of 21-2 set earlier this season. Kadesh Roberts of Bay Shore took second place in the 55-meter high hurdles with a time of 7.79.