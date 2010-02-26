Snowstorm forces some playoff games to be rescheduled

In a pattern that has become very familiar this season, it snowed heavily Friday, and high school sports events paid the price.

Most of Long Island was blanketed with 8 to 15 inches of snow, postponing playoff games scheduled for the weekend.

The Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinals were postponed until Monday, with No. 1 Elmont taking on No. 5 Hewlett at 6 p.m. and No. 3 South Side facing No. 2 Westbury at 8:30 p.m. at Hofstra.

Section VIII, which governs high school athletics in Nassau, made the decision to postpone the semifinals Thursday in anticipation of the coming storm.

The Suffolk Class B-C girls basketball final between Center Moriches and Stony Brook was moved to 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph's (L.I.). The Class A final featuring No. 1 Kings Park vs. No. 3 Harborfields was postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph's (L.I.).

Game 2 of Nassau's Michelino Division hockey semifinals between No. 1 Long Beach and No. 3 Wantagh/Seaford was rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center. Game 3, if necessary, will take place Tuesday.

Game 2 of the CHSAA hockey finals between No. 1 St. Anthony's and No. 2 Monsignor Farrell was moved to 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Coney Island.

The snowstorm even affected events on Saturday, with the state gymnastics tournament moving from Saturday to Sunday. It still will begin at 10 a.m. at Cold Spring Harbor.

The state swimming championships at Erie CC in Buffalo and the state wrestling tournament in Albany are proceeding as scheduled.