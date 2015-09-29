St. Anthony's boys soccer leads way in Big 10

1. ST. ANTHONY'S BOYS SOCCER 8-0

The Friars finally allowed a goal, in a 4-1 win over Holy Trinity on Sept. 24, but have outscored opponents 30-1. They'll face Chaminade today in a CHSAA battle.

2. SACHEM NORTH BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Sean Hannett had 11 kills and three blocks and Ralphie Lunati had nine kills and to lead the Flaming Arrows (4-0) past Smithtown East. The reigning Class A state champions have won 70 of their last 71 sets, dating back to the start of last season.

3. LINDENHURST FOOTBALL

Ryan Hofmann has 11 touchdown passes through three weeks and the Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start. Wide receiver Steven Ramirez has six touchdown receptions. The Bulldogs meet undefeated Commack in a Suffolk Division I game Saturday at 2 p.m.

4. MASSAPEQUA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Massapequa was truly tested for the first time this season in the John Jay Invitational final against Kings Park. They defeated the Kingsmen 27-25, 25-18. This has the potential to be a late-season matchup with major implications. Otherwise, the Chiefs have coasted to a perfect record.

5. LONGWOOD FOOTBALL

The Lions have allowed two touchdowns in a 3-0 start in Suffolk Division I. The Longwood trio of Sean Rausch, Latrelle Horton and Khalil Owens runs behind a massive offensive line.

6. ST. ANTHONY'S GIRLS SOCCER

The defending CHSAA state champions followed a 2-2 draw with Sacred Heart with a 3-0 win over St. Francis Prep, in which Francesca Picicci scored two goals and Kayla Arestivo added a goal and an assist.

7. GARDEN CITY FIELD HOCKEY

The Trojans are a legitimate powerhouse once again. Garden City is 5-0 against strong competition and is outscoring its opposition 19-1 during that span. Senior Michaela Bruno, Newsday's Nassau Player of the Year, Emily Clarke and Taylor Gladd have combined for 19 points (13 goals).

8. MASSAPEQUA GIRLS SOCCER

The Chiefs, in pursuit of a third straight state championship and 12th county title in 13 years, couldn't finish their chances in a 1-0 loss to South Side. They answered with a 3-0 win over Calhoun, behind goals from Marissa Fischetti, Mikayla Pugliese, and Hope Breslin.

9. FLOYD GIRLS TENNIS

The Colonials are 11-0 overall went 4-0 this past week, winning 27 out of a possible 28 individual matches.

10. ST. ANTHONY'S CROSS COUNTRY

Ryan Kutch finished fourth in the Race of Champions this weekend at the Flrunners.com Invitational in Titusville, Fl. Kutch ran the 5K in 15:40.60. Ryan Dearie was 12th in 16:05.70. St Anthony's finished second with 100 points.

ON THE CUSP: Massapequa boys volleyball, Sachem East cross country, MacArthur football, Sayville football, East Islip football, Hicksville boys soccer, Connetquot volleyball.

FOOTBALL LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Lindenhurst (3-0)

2. Longwood (3-0)

3. MacArthur (3-0)

4. Syosset (3-0)

5. Newfield (3-0)

6. Farmingdale (3-0)

7. Garden City (3-0)

8. West Islip (3-0)

9. Oceanside (3-0)

10. Northport (3-0)

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. East Islip (3-0)

2. Sayville (3-0)

3. Plainedge (3-0)

4. Shoreham-WR (4-0)

5. Glenn (4-0)

6. Seaford (3-0)

7. Mount Sinai (4-0)

8. Locust Valley (3-0)

9. Eastport-SM (3-0)

10. Glen Cove (2-1)

BOYS SOCCER

1. St. Anthony's (8-0)

2. Hicksville (8-0)

3. Brentwood (5-1)

4. Chaminade (7-1-1)

5. Commack (4-1-1)

6. Massapequa (3-2-1)

7. Plainview JFK (6-0-1)

8. South Side (5-0-3)

9. Huntington (5-0-1)

10. North Babylon (4-0-2)

GIRLS SOCCER

1. St. Anthony's (4-0-1)

2. Massapequa (6-1)

3. South Side (3-1-2)

4. West Islip (6-1-1)

5. Commack (8-0)

6. St. John the Baptist (3-1-1)

7. Northport (5-0)

8. Ward Melville (6-0)

9. Garden City (1-0-3)

10. Oceanside (4-1)

FIELD HOCKEY

1. Garden City (5-0)

2. Sachem East (5-1)

3. Miller Place (5-0)

4. Smithtown East (8-0)

5. Rocky Point (4-2)

6. Carle Place (5-1)

7. Northport (6-0)

8. Ward Melville (5-1)

9. Clarke (5-0)

10. Baldwin (4-1)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

1. Massapequa (5-0)

2. Connetquot (5-0)

3. Ward Melville (6-0)

4. Wantagh (6-0)

5. Kellenberg (5-0)

6. Smithtown East (4-0)

7. Smithtown West (6-0)

8. Kings Park (3-1)

9. St. John the Baptist (4-0)

10. Westhampton (4-0)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

1. Sachem North (4-0)

2. Massapequa (6-0)

3. Eastport-South Manor (5-1)

4. Plainview JFK (5-1)

5. Bellmore JFK (5-0)

6. Northport (3-1)

7. Lindenhurst (3-1)

8. Ward Melville (3-1)

9. Floral Park (4-2)

10. Bay Shore (3-2)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Sachem East

2. Syosset

3. Shoreham-Wading River

4. Bayport-Blue Point

5. North Shore

6. Bay Shore

7. Ward Melville

8. Northport

9. Miller Place

10. Manhasset

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

1. St. Anthony's

2. Sachem North

3. Port Washington

4. Calhoun

5. St. John the Baptist

6. Northport

7. Smithtown

8. Manhasset

9. Bayport- Blue Point

10. Ward Melville

GIRLS TENNIS

1. Floyd

2. Manhasset

3. Commack

4. Half Hollow Hills East

5. Syosset