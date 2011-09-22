Torres scores 2 goals in Brentwood win

Freshman Ever Torres had two goals, including the winner off an assist from Jonathan Interiano with 1:22 left in the game, to lift Brentwood in a 2-1 victory over Commack in Suffolk League I boys soccer yesterday.

Lee Manchio scored with 1:37 to tie the score at 1 for Commack. Torres' first score came in the 29th minute off a feed from Interiano.

Lindenhurst 2, Central Islip 1: Robert Zeilinski scored with one minute left in the second overtime to lead Lindenhurst in League II.

Newfield 2, Centereach 0: Sean Hageman scored his first goal with 10 minutes left in the first off a feed from Sam Durkot to give Newfield the lead in League III. Hageman added his second score midway through the second half, also from Durkot. Sabino Ramirez had six saves for his second career shutout.

Smithtown East 1, East Islip 0: Ryan Burton scored with 12 minutes left to lead Smithtown East in League III. Billy Arteca had seven saves for Smithtown East for his second shutout of the season.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Deer Park 1, West Babylon 0: Matt Montanez scored six minutes into the second half off a through ball from Nolan Lessick for Deer Park in League IV.

GIRLS SOCCER

Massapequa 1, Mepham 1: Rosie DiMartino tied the score with 15 minutes left for Massapequa in Conference AA-I. Ashley Appel scored for Mepham.

Hewlett 2, Valley Stream South 1: Cori Hoberman scored both goals in the second half as Hewlett overcame a 1-0 deficit in Conference A-III.

Valley Stream North 1, Lynbrook 0: Danielle Evangelista scored with 9:30 left off a feed from Alanna McDougall to propel Valley Stream North in Conference A-III.

Miller Place 2, Westhampton 0: Courtney Ebel scored 20 minutes into the first half off a feed from Kayla Ceschini to give Miller Place the lead in League VI. Ceschini added a goal in the second half and Danielle Bambola had nine saves in the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

North Shore 2, New Hyde Park 1: Isabella Ahrens scored with 6:15 remaining in overtime for North Shore in League II.

Ward Melville 3, Harborfields 2: Vanessa Pryor scored the winner off an assist from Mary Brigid Coughlan with 20 minutes left to lift Ward Melville in Division I.

Miller Place 2, Pierson/Bridgehampton 1: Tiana Parrella scored the winner in the second half to lift Miller Place in Division III. Lauren Dunne also scored for Miller Place.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Connetquot 3, West Islip 2: Angela Kranz had 19 kills, Katie Von Kampen had 12 blocks and Mariah Digman had 55 digs to lead Connetquot to an 18-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24 win in League II.

New Hyde Park 3, Bethpage 2: Marissa Ngai had 30 assists, Kristi Kofler had 15 digs and Shani Thomas and Kim Connors had 12 kills each to lead New Hyde Park in a 14-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 win in Conference A-II.

St. Dominic 3, St. Mary's 2: Maria Batas had 15 kills and seven aces, Toni Ann Pasqueralle added five kills and Olivia Garcia had 27 assists for St. Dominic in a 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 14-25, 25-19 win in CHSAA.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Great Neck South 3, Herricks 2: Chris Choi had 24 assists and Jon Davis and Mitch Finkel had 15 kills each to rally Great Neck South to a 28-30, 23-25, 25-6, 25-18, 25-18 Conference I win.

Bay Shore 3, Smithtown West 1: Peter Jensen had 14 kills and four digs and Joe Norman added 12 kills and four aces to lead Bay Shore to a 25-9, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22 League II win.