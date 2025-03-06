William Floyd High School track star Zariel Macchia was cleared to run in the indoor state championships after winning an appeal on Thursday of a ruling that declared her ineligible for the rest of the indoor season.

Macchia filed a lawsuit in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the New York State Public High School Athletic Association decision on Feb. 18 that said she was ineligible after competing against college athletes in a race last month.

Macchia, 18, is one of the most decorated runners in Long Island history. She qualified in two state championship events — the 1,000 and 3,000-meter races — and is looking to add to her total of six state championships when she competes on Saturday in Staten Island.

Judge Christopher Modelewski handed down the decision in a special court proceeding at the Riverhead courthouse Thursday.

"I am allowing her to run on Saturday," Modelewski said from the bench. The judge said that based on the testimony, Macchia did not have knowledge of the rule she violated, adding there was "no question" the ruling would cause Macchia irreparable harm because of the NIL opportunities she could receive in college. Macchia is committed to run for Brigham Young University.

The rule Macchia violated is called the “College Rule” in the NYSPHSAA handbook. It states that NYSPHSAA athletes are not allowed to “participate in practice or competition with or against any individual or team representing a college” at any time during a sport’s season. Macchia would not have violated the rule if her opponents had run unaffiliated.

She participated in the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Feb. 15, finishing third in the 1,000.

This is the third time in the past month that Long Island athletes have had a NYSPHSAA decision overturned in court.

Commack High School girls basketball player Sofia Vasselman was cleared to play in her team’s playoff game last week after she received a one-game suspension for being ejected from a game for committing two intentional fouls. Commack lost the playoff game to Huntington, 42-38, on Feb. 27.

Six Northport High School wrestlers won an appeal on Feb. 7 to participate in their league’s postseason tournament after being ruled ineligible for competing in too many matches this season. Three of the six wrestlers advanced to the county championships.

Tom Combs, the executive director of Suffolk County's governing body of interscholastic sports, said he was disappointed in the judge's decision.

“We felt we had a good case,” Combs said. “Our job is to enforce the rules of NYPHSAA. The judge felt differently. We wish Zariel all the best on Saturday in the state championships. And hopefully she brings home a state title.”