Newsday's annual look at the top 25 boys indoor track and field athletes in Long Island high schools this winter, listed in alphabetical order.

Ryan Antwi, Central Islip, Sr.: He’s the top returner from the triple jump at the state championships, where he flew 45 feet, 3 1/4 inches.

Josiah Brown, Holy Trinity, Jr.: He’s the top returner from the state 55, where he ran a 6.38 and placed third in March. Brown is the defending CHSAA Intersectional champion in the same event.

Alex Colletti, Garden City, Sr.: He’s the top 600 runner in Nassau after running 1:24.69 at the state qualifier last season.

Angelo Confort, Riverhead, Sr.: Confort is the top returner from the 55-hurdles at last season’s Suffolk state qualifier, where he posted a 7.92.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

GianCarlo DiFava, Commack, Sr.: He’s the second-fastest returner in Suffolk in the 600 after running a 1:24.90 at last season’s state qualifier.

Paul Fiorvante, Connetquot, Sr.: Fiorvante is the defending Suffolk League II high jump champion after he cleared five feet, eight inches in January.

Jahmar Francis, Huntington, Jr.: The top returner in Suffolk in the 600. He ran 1:24.90 at the state qualifiers last season.

Sameer Grewal, East Meadow, Sr.: He was third in the 600 at the Nassau state qualifier in 1:26.26 and is the defending Nassau Conference II champion in the same event.

(Clockwise from top left) Trevor Hayes of Westhampton, Max Haynia of Westhampton, Kimani Lewis of Elmont, Joseph Norrby of East Islip and Patrick Mulryan of Chaminade.

Trevor Hayes, Westhampton, Jr.: Hayes is the top returner from the 1,600 at last season’s Suffolk state qualifier, where he ran 4:32.99

Max Haynia, Westhampton, Sr.: The Army-commit won the state public school Class B cross country championship this fall and was named Newsday’s Runner of the Year.

Parker Kim, Syosset, Sr.: Kim is the top returner in the state in the weight throw. He threw 60 feet, 6 1/4 inches at the state championship last March.

Kimani Lewis, Elmont, Sr.: Lewis is the defending Nassau Class B champion in the 55 (6.69) and is the top returner from the Class B 300 after running a 36.71 last February.

Matt Lourenco, St. Anthony’s, Sr.: He’s the defending Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA pole vault league champion after clearing 12 feet, six inches in January. He’s the brother of Nicholas Lourenco, who won both the state indoor and outdoor pole vault titles last season and now competes at High Point University in North Carolina.

Kenyon Miles, St. Anthony’s, Sr.: Miles won the long jump at the Long Island Elite Meet, flying 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches and is the defending CHSAA Intersectional champion in the same event, where he cleared 21-6.

Kyle Mullen, Farmingdale, Sr.: Mullen is the top Nassau returner in the shot put, where he threw 45-9 3/4 at last season’s state qualifier

Patrick Mulryan, Chaminade, Sr.: Mulryan is the defending Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA league champion in the 1,000 after running a 2:39.65 last January.

Eamon Murray, West Babylon, Sr.: The top weight thrower in Suffolk. He tossed 49 feet at the Suffolk state qualifier last season.

Joseph Norrby, East Islip, So.: He’s cleared six feet to win the high jump at last season’s Suffolk state qualifier.

Christian Oliva, St. Anthony’s, Sr.: He’s the top returner from the CHSAA Intersectional Championship weight throw, where he finished second with a 46 foot, 9 1/2 inch mark.

Paul Park, Manhasset, Sr.:Park is the top returner in Nassau in both the long jump and triple jump. He jumped 21 feet, 9 3/4 inches in the long jump at the state championships, good for third place. He’s the second-best returner from that event.

(Clockwise from top left) Jordon Quinn of Freeport, Paul Park of Manhasset, Logan Schaeffler of Calhoun, Kazeem Scott of Freeport and Jack Ward of St. Anthony's.

Jordon Quinn, Freeport, Jr.: He’s the second-fastest returner from the 55-hurdles at last season’s state championship, where he ran 7.90.

Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, Jr.: He was Newsday’s Nassau Runner of the Year after an impressive cross country season. Schaeffler is the top returner in Nassau Class B in the 1,000 and the 1,600, where he ran 2:42.72 and 4:36.56, respectively, last February.

Kazeem Scott, Freeport, Sr.: Scott ran 6.64 to win the 55 at the Nassau state qualifier last February and is the defending Nassau Class A champion in the 55 and the long jump (20-10 1/4).

Sergio Talamo, Massapequa, Sr.: Talamo was the top pole vaulter in Nassau last season after clearing 11 feet, six inches at the state qualifier in February.

Jack Ward, St. Anthony’s, Sr.: Ward is the defending Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA league champion in the 600 (1:23.82) and finished second at the CHSAA Intersectional championship in the same event (1:22.54).