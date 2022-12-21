Top 25 girls high school track athletes

Newsday's annual look at the top 25 girls indoor track and field athletes in Long Island high schools this winter, listed in alphabetical order.

Breanne Barnett, Baldwin, Fr.: Barnett is the defending Nassau Class A 55 champion after running a 7.50 as an eighth-grader last February.

Ashley Carillo, Port Washington, So.: Carillo won the 1,000 in 3:06.92 at the Nassau state qualifier in February. She took second in the 1,000 (3:19.45), 1,500 (5:22.29), and 3,000 (11:02.52) at the Nassau Class A championships.

Maria Chiariello, St. Anthony’s, Sr.: She’s the defending CHSAA intersectional weight throw champion, where she threw 41 feet, 1 ½ inches in February, and the defending Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA shot put champion after throwing it 34 feet, 2 inches in January.

Camryn Daley, St. Anthony’s, So.: Daley is the top returner from the 55 at the CHSAA intersectional championships, where she posted a 7.37.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tori Daniels, Valley Stream South, Sr.: Daniels placed third in the 300 in 40.66 seconds at the state championships. She won the Nassau Class C 300 championship in 40.47 seconds.

Sariah Doresca, Baldwin, So.: Doresca finished second in the 55 in 7.48 seconds at the Nassau state qualifier and placed 11th in the trials of the same event at the state championships in 7.41.

Clariss Duhaney, Hewlett, Sr.: She’s the top Long Island returner from the state championship high jump, where she cleared 5 feet, 2inches in March. Duhaney is the defending Nassau Class B high jump champion.

(Clockwise from top left) Laina Friedmann of Smithtown West, Ashley Fulton of Elmont, Aislinn Frazer of Friends Academy, Megan Hoffmann of Sachem East and Victoria Guerrier of West Hempstead.

Aislinn Frazer, Friends Academy, So.: She earned Newsday Nassau runner of the Year honors after an impressive cross country season. She won the 3,000 at the Nassau state qualifier in 10:39.12 last February

Laina Friedmann, Smithtown West, Jr.: She ran second in the 600 in 1:38.82 at the Long Island Elite Meet. Friedmann is the top returner from the 1,000 at the Suffolk Large School championships after running a 3:03.26.

Ashley Fulton, Elmont, Jr.: She ran anchor on the state championship 4X200 relay team that won in 1:42.81. In the spring, Fulton took home state titles in the Division I 100 (12.14), Division I 200 (24.23), and the Federation 200 (24.68).

Victoria Guerrier, West Hempstead, Sr.: She won the 600 at the Nassau state qualifier in 1:36.66. Guerrier is the defending Nassau Class C champion (1:37.85) and was sixth at the state championships (1:35.95) in the same event.

Rory Heslin, Garden City, Sr.: Heslin is the defending Nassau Class B 600 champion after running 1:45.73 in February. She was ninth in the same event at the state championships in 1:37 flat. She’s committed to play field hockey at Wake Forest.

Megan Hoffmann, Sachem East, Sr.: She placed an All-American fourth in the one mile race walk in 7:53.15 at New Balance Indoor Nationals in March and is the defending Suffolk Large School champion in the 1,500 race walk (7:30.5).

Emily LaMena, Glenn, Sr.: LaMena is the defending Suffolk Small School 3,000 champion after running 10:25.87 last February.

Isabella Lucas, Port Washington, So.: She’s the defending Nassau Class AAA triple jump champion after flying 33 feet, 3 ¾ inches last season.

Lauren Lynch, St. Anthony’s Sr.: She cleared 10 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to place second at the CHSAA intersectional championships and is the top returner from that event.

(Clockwise from top left) Zariel Macchia of Floyd, Lizzie Schreiber of Whitman, Farrah Wengler of West Babylon and Julie Thomas of Commack.

Zariel Macchia, Floyd, So.: One of the best distance runners in the country. She won the Nike indoor two-mile national championship in 10:17.09 in March and the Class A public school state cross country championship in November. She was Newsday’s cross country Runner of the Year.

Sara Manson, Calhoun, Sr.: Manson is the defending Nassau Class B 55 hurdles champion after clocking a 9.04 last February.

Yashima Mitchell, Uniondale, Sr.: She cleared 5 feet to win the high jump at the Nassau state qualifier in February.

Anissa Moore, Hempstead, Sr.: The Vanderbilt commit transferred from Paul Robeson in Brooklyn, where she won the 600 at the PSAL city championships in 1:34.57.

Lizzie Schreiber, Whitman, Sr.: She’s the top returner from the state triple jump championship after flying 38 feet, 5 inches last March. Schreiber is the defending Suffolk Large School triple jump champion

Julie Thomas, Commack, Sr.: The defending shot put state champion. She tossed it 40 feet, 10 ½ inches in March.

Dakota Wang, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr.: She’s the top returner in the high jump from the Suffolk state qualifier, where she cleared 5-2.

Farrah Wengler, West Babylon, Sr.: Wengler was third in the 1,500 race walk at the state championships in 7:22.89 and won the Suffolk Small School race walk championship in 7:56.63.

Mia Wickard, Northport, Eighth Grade: She’s the defending Suffolk Large School 3,000 champion after running 10:21.99 in February. She was eighth in the same event in 10:04.5 at the state championships.