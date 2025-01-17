Newsday's Top 25 boys indoor track and field athletes for the 2024-25 season

Justin Albanese, Eastport-South Manor, Sr.

Albanese qualified for the indoor state championship meet last season in the 1,000 meters and finished in 2 minutes, 41.49 seconds, which ranks third amongst returning Long Island runners.

Jake Albert, Lindenhurst, Sr.

Newsday’s cross country Runner of the Year qualified for the 3,200 at the outdoor state meet in June, running a 9:24.41.

Xavier Ali, Whitman, Sr.

Ali threw the shot put 56 feet, 5 ¾ inches to place second at the indoor state championships. At the outdoor championships, he threw it 54 - 5 ½ to place fifth.

Anthony Anatol, Ward Melville, Jr.

Coming off a breakout cross country season where he emerged as one of Long Island’s top distance runners, Anatol will compete in the 1,000, 1,600 and the 3,200 this winter.

Ryan Boldi, Manhasset, Sr.

The Boston University commit figures to be one of Nassau’s top mid-distance runners this year after posting a 1:57.74 in the 800 at the outdoor state championships.

James Ciaccio, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Ciaccio is the top returning finisher in the 600 after placing third in 1:20.42 last March.

Clockwise, from top left: Ryan Boldi, James Ciaccio, Matthew DeCicco, Joshua Jacob Jordan, Michael Huebner, Zachary Davidson.

Zachary Davidson, Roslyn, Sr.

Davidson finished third in both the indoor and outdoor pole vault championships, clearing 14-9 in March and 15 feet even in June.

Matthew DeCicco, Hewlett, Sr.

As a quarterback who likes to run the ball during the fall season, DeCicco flexed some of that athleticism last spring season. He qualified for the state championships in the pentathlon. He is now bringing that skill set to the indoor season.

Luke Ferraiolo, Farmingdale, Sr.

Ferraiolo finished 2.69 seconds ahead of Albanese in the indoor 1,000 state championship last March.

Michael Huebner, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.

Huebner placed 10th in last season’s indoor 600 state championship in 1:22.43.

Joshua Jacob Jordan, Floyd, Sr.

Jordan, who also plays football, was the only Long Islander to qualify for the state finals in the 55 a year ago and finished in 6.54 seconds.

Logan Jung, Shoreham-Wading River, Jr.

Jung cleared 6-4 in the high jump at the outdoor state championships and finished ninth.

Ethan Kaufman, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

Kaufman threw the weight 59 - 8 ¾ to finish eighth at the indoor state championships. He's the top Long Island returner from that event.

Khadin Muhammad, West Babylon, Jr.

Muhammad cleared 46- 3 in the triple jump last March, good for third at the indoor state championships.

Myles Munro, Seaford, Sr.

Munro qualified for the 1,600 state championship in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. Outdoors, he also qualified for the 3,200 championship.

Clockwise, from top left: Logan Jung, Khadin Muhammad, Joseph Norrby, Myles Munro.

Joseph Norrby, East Islip, Sr.

Norrby’s 1:24.7 in the 600 championship is third amongst returning Long Islanders.

Fernando Padilla, Connetquot Sr.

Padilla qualified the pentathlon last spring. Just like DeCicco, he brings versatility to the track.

Jordan Peck, North Babylon, Jr.

Peck qualified for the indoor 55-hurdles championship and had an even better spring season. Outdoors, he ran a 15.11 in the 110 hurdles at the state championships, placing eighth overall - just 0.06 seconds behind DeCicco.

Matthew Robotham, Syosset, Sr.

Robotham flew 21-10 in the long jump at the indoor state championships and finished eighth. Three months later, he cleared 22-9 to finish fifth outdoors.

Blake Sealy, Manhasset, Jr.

Newsday’s Nassau cross country Runner of the Year will compete in both the 1,600 and 3,200 this winter. In the fall, he had the fastest time amongst Nassau runners at the public school state championships (15:43 flat).

Clockwise, from left:Kaiden White, Jordan Peck, Jon Seyfert, Blake Sealy.

Jon Seyfert, Ward Melville, Sr.

Seyfert finished 10th overall, and first amongst Long Islanders, in 2:35.91 in the 1,000 at last March's indoor state championship meet.

Jonathan Szymanski, Chaminade, Jr.

As a sophomore, Szymanski threw the shot put 47- 6 at the indoor state championship meet.

George Thomatos, Farmingdale, Sr.

In the cross country season, Thomatos finished 10th at the state Federation championship on the strenuous Bowdoin Park course in Wappingers Falls. Two days later, he ran 9:38.05 in an early-season 3,200 at St. Anthony's High School.

Kaiden White, Islip, Sr.

White qualified for the indoor state championships in the 300 and the outdoor state championships in the 200 last year.

Tyler Zahra, Mount Sinai, Jr.

Zahra placed 13th overall, and second amongst returning Long Islanders, with a 49 -9 ¾ shot put toss at last year's indoor state championships.