Newsday's Top 25 girls indoor track and field athletes for the 2024-25 season

Jessica Alessi, Syosset, Sr.

Alessi placed 11th in the 3,000 meters at the state outdoor championships last June when she finished in 10 minutes, 0.84 seconds.

Breanne Barnett, Baldwin, Jr.

Barnett was fifth in the 300 in 39.62 seconds at last year’s indoor state championships. It was the best returning time in the state this winter. She also ran the anchor leg for Baldwin’s state champion 4x200 relay team.

Ashley Carillo, Port Washington, Sr.

The Quinnipiac commit ran a 2:59.7 in the 1,000 at last indoor season’s state meet. Her time was fourth amongst returning runners from Long Island.

Katelyn Coffey, East Meadow, Jr.

Amongst returning Long Islanders, Coffey registered the best weight throw at the indoor state championship meet last March. She ranked 16th with a 42 foot, 3 ½ inch throw.

Lexie Cole, Comsewogue, So.

Already one of the best distance runners in the state, Cole comes off a strong cross country season that saw her qualify for Nike Cross Nationals. Last winter, she qualified for the state championships in the 1,500 and ran a 4:46.57 — fourthamong returning Long Islanders.

Camryn Daley, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Daley was the best sprinter in the NSCHSAA last year and almost captured the outdoor state championship in the 100, finishing third at the state championships in 12.14 seconds. She qualified for the state meet last winter in the 55.

Clockwise, from top left: Camryn Daley, Sariah Doresca, Aislinn Frazer, Zaria Hall, Cali Gabrielson.

Sariah Doresca, Baldwin, Sr.

The two-time defendingstate champion in the 55 ran 6.93 en route to her title defense last March and was the leadoff leg on Baldwin’s title-winning 4x200 relay team.

Aislinn Frazer, Friends Academy, Sr.

Frazer is back to full health and showed it in the cross country season by finishing third in the Class B race at the public school state championships. She will be one of the top competitors from Nassau in everything from the 600 to the 3,000.

Cali Gabrielson, Mount Sinai, Fr.

As an eighth grader, Gabrielson qualified for the state meet in the 3,000 and finished seventh in 9:58.72. In the spring, she qualified for the state championships in both the 1,500 and 3,000.

Zaria Hall, East Meadow, Jr.

Hall qualified for last season's indoor state championship meet in both the 1,000 and 1,500 and placed seventh and fifth, respectively.

Alexa Jacobs, Port Jefferson, Jr.

Jacobs is Doresca’s top challenger for the state 55 championship. She qualified for last season’s state championship meet in the 300. Moreover, she competed in the both the 100 and 200 at the outdoor state championships.

Megan Jasinski, Cold Spring Harbor, Sr.

Jasinski placed ninth in the 600 at the indoor state championships last March in 1:36.45 — the fourth-fastest finish from returning Long Islanders.

Nicea Jones, Malverne, Sr.

Jones won the outdoor state championship in the 400 in 55.71 seconds.

Isabella Lucas, Port Washington, Sr.

Last winter, Lucas qualified for the state championships in both the high and triple jump. In the triple jump, she placed seventh by flying 37 feet, 7 ½ inches, which is the best result from Long Island’s returning jumpers.

Zariel Macchia, Floyd, Sr.

The undisputed champion of distance running in New York is coming off a cross country season in which she won the Class A public school state championship and the state Federation championship. Last winter, she won the 1,000 state title in 2:49.23 and finished second in the 3,000 in 9:25.77 before winning it in the outdoor season.

Top row, from left: Alexa Jacobs, Megan Jasinski, Nicea Jones. Middle row, from left: Zariel Macchia, Ella Masem, Sophia McInnes. Bottom row, from left: Maggie McCormick, Jillian Scully, Danielle Simonetti.

Ella Masem, Bellport, Sr.

Masem finished eighth in the 600 state championship in 1:35.55 — just 1.1 seconds ahead of Jasinski — and third in the 1,000 state championship in 2:49.77, just 0.54 seconds shy of Macchia.

Maggie McCormick, Bay Shore, Jr.

McCormick finished sixth in the 1,500 indoor championship in 4:36.77, which trailed Hall by only 0.29 seconds

Sophia McInnes, Bayport-Blue Point, Sr.

The back-to-back Class B cross country state champion finished third (and first amongst Long Islanders) in the 600 at the indoor state championships in 1:33.22 last March. At the outdoor championships, she finished second in the 1,500 in 4:27.19.

Riley Moylan, Oceanside, Sr.

At the indoor long jump championship, Moylan cleared 17 feet, ¾ inches to lead all returning athletes from Long Island and place 13th overall.

Jillian Scully, Miller Place, Sr.

Newsday’s reigning Long Island Athlete of the Year won the state championship in the shot put in both seasons. Indoors, she threw the shot 42 feet, 11 ½ inches to claim her first title. Outdoors, she added an extra four feet to her throw from the winter to double up on championship belts.

Danielle Simonetti, East Islip, Jr.

Simonetti placed seventh in the indoor 600 state championship in 1:35.35. She qualified for the outdoor state championships in the 400 hurdles.

Isabella Spagnoli, Great Neck South, Sr.

Spagnoli finished eighth in the indoor 3,000 in 9:59.85, just 1.13 seconds behind Gabrielson. Spagnoli is committed to Hofstra.

Lily Strebel, Westhampton, Sr.

Strebel finished fourth in the indoor 1,500 championship in 4:34.77. In the outdoor 3,000, she placed 12th in 10:01.38.

Kate Voelker, Manhasset, Jr.

Voelker qualified for the outdoor state championships in the high jump and cleared 5-7 to place fourth. The mark was the highest one by a Long Islander at either state meet.

Mia Wickard, Northport, Soph.

Wickard finished sixth in the 3,000 in 9:50.25 at last spring's outdoor state championships.