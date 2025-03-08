Of Floyd senior Zariel Macchia’s seven career state championships, none had more drama attached to them than the one on Saturday at Ocean Breeze in Staten Island.

Macchia was found to have violated a New York State Public High School Athletic Association known as the “College Rule” on Feb. 15 when she ran in a race against 45 collegiate athletes who were representing their college. For breaking the rule, she was suspended for the remainder of the winter sports season, which rendered her unable to compete in the New York State indoor track and field championships.

Macchia and her family decided to sue NYSPHSAA to have her eligibility restored. On Thursday, at the conclusion of a two-day emergency hearing, New York State Supreme Court judge Christopher Modelewski granted Macchia’s petition, allowing her to run at Saturday’s state championship meet.

Macchia capitalized on her second chance, as she won the 3,000 meter run by posting a national-best 9 minutes, 21.73 seconds to claim her second career indoor track state title.

“After the whole case and everything, I definitely had to come out with a title today,” Macchia said on Saturday. “After this whole thing, that just felt like something I had to do.”

Her father, Pete Macchia, is overjoyed with how his daughter has handled the whole situation. Watching her win this championship only furthered his pride in her.

“I’m incredibly proud,” he said. “It was the one message that I shared with her when she finished in court. We know she can do some things with running that very few people can do, which I think says more about her character than about her training.”