Williams' putback wins it for SJB

Anastasia Williams' putback with time expiring gave St. John the Baptist a 48-47 girls basketball win over Ursuline (Del.) Thursday in the semifinal round of the Diamond State Classic in Wilmington, Del.

Williams had 19 points and 21 rebounds and Brianna Thomas had 14 points and 17 rebounds.

SJB (7-4) will play the Mary Lewis-South Shore winner in the final Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Sewanhaka 44, Carle Place 42: Celine Jolicoeur hit three free throws in the final 20 seconds to lift Sewanhaka (5-2) in non-league. Jolicoeur had 13 points and Daniella Ford had seven points and seven assists.

Smithtown West 60, Elmont 55: Savannah Miller hit two free throws with 15 seconds left to give Smithtown West (2-4) a 60-55 lead in non-league. Miller had 15 points, 10 steals and five assists and Katherine DeLanty had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Glenn 59, Deer Park 27: Senior Allison McKenna had 25 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the third quarter to lead Glenn (7-0) in non-league.

North Shore 73, Uniondale 67: Amanda Johansen had 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead North Shore (6-1) in the final of the North Shore Booster Club Tournament.

Bethpage 53, Wyandanch 43: Sophomore Danielle Nendza had 17 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and six assists to lead Bethpage (6-1) in non-league.

Malverne 47, Roosevelt 41: Amanda Masson had 16 points and six rebounds to lead Malverne (1-4) in the Lady Devils Invitational. Alexis Lopez scored nine of her 12 points in the third quarter.

Freeport 50, Wantagh 35: Monique Jones had 22 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead Freeport (5-1) in the Lady Devils Invitational.

Half Hollow Hills East 64, Comsewogue 61: In her season debut, senior Gabrielle Malhotra went 7-for-9 from the field and finished with 18 points to lead Hills East (3-2) in non-league.

Cold Spring Harbor 62, Jericho 40: Kelly Vassallo had 16 points and five steals for Cold Spring Harbor (3-2) in the North Shore Tournament. Kelly Gubitosi added nine points and nine rebounds.

Farmingdale 51, Roslyn 45: Alexis Panariello scored 23 points and Colleen Reynolds had 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead Farmingdale (4-0) in non-league.

Riverhead 48, Whitman 39: Senior Tonilin Ruisi had a career-high 15 points and added 13 rebounds for Riverhead (6-1) in non-league.

Commack 40, Suitland (Md.) 31: Melissa Lobaccaro had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Commack (4-2) in the Lady Spartans Holiday Classic in Laurel, Md. on Tuesday. Kerry Haller and Erin Storck each added four assists.

BOYS

West Hempstead 66, Malverne 64: Darren Davy took a pass from Ray Alexander and hit a layup with nine seconds left for West Hempstead (3-3) in the consolation game of the Hank Williams Holiday Tournament at Malverne. Tyree Glasgow scored a career-high 33 points and had seven assists and five rebounds.Davy added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Andre Berry scored 18 points for Malverne.

Centereach 69, Comsewogue 49: Austin Duncan scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds and six assists to lead Centereach (1-6) in non-league. Dan Nappi added 15 points and six assists.

Connetquot 48, Patchogue-Medford 44: Greg Silvestro hit two free throws with five seconds left to give Connetquot (3-2) a four-point lead in non-league. Casey Baker had 18 points.

Sachem East 68, Bay Shore 66: Joe Santarpia's three-pointer with 1:03 left in the second overtime gave Sachem East (3-2) a five-point lead in non-league. Randall Colson had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Great Neck North 69, Plainedge 38: Alec Ludwig had 21 points to lead Great Neck North (5-1) in the first round of the Bob Morrison Tournament at Great Neck North. GNN will face Glen Cove in the final Thursday at 5 p.m.

Jericho 41, Hauppauge 28: Garrett Johnson had 21 points to lead Jericho (3-3) in the consolation game of the Frank Gugliotta Tournament.

Glen Cove 63, North Shore 53: Kewan Beebe had 21 points and Micah Harris had four points and four assists for Glen Cove (6-0).

Mineola 68, Sewanhaka 52: Mike Waszczuk had 22 points and Thomas Breslin had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Mineola (3-3) in non-league.

Shoreham-Wading River 54, Miller Place 36: Kevin Turano had a career-high 14 points to lead SWR (4-3) in non-league.

Longwood 75, Center Moriches 58: Chris Millender had 22 points and eight rebounds and Robby Dionisio had 18 points and five rebounds to lead Longwood (3-1) in the first round of the Holiday Classic Tournament at St. Joseph's College. Longwood will play the Bellport-Riverhead winner in the final Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.