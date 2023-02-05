Kellenberg wins first NSCHSAA wrestling title since 2007

Jack Barkley and the Kellenberg wrestling team won when it mattered most.

Barkley, a sophomore who wrestles at 138 pounds, pinned all four of his opponents as Kellenberg on Sunday captured its first Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA league tournament title since 2007.

Kellenberg had tied St. Anthony’s and Chaminade this season for the league dual-meet title.

Barkley earned an individual title after missing the podium at last year’s championship.

“It feels good to see my progress," Barkley said. "I’m excited for the rest of my career.”

Barkley is one of several sophomores who helped Kellenberg total 407.5 points on Sunday. Host Chaminade finished second at 363.5.

Kellenberg coach Joe Fiore said his Firebirds team began training for this season last March. Fiore said his group bought into weightlifting at 6 a.m. and wrestled hard throughout the offseason.

“All of that work, going back to March, is how we got the results today,” Fiore said. “It pays off.”

Dylan Page pinned his opponent at 285 pounds in 1:01 as Kellenberg’s only other individual champion. Chaminade celebrated four individual champions, including 118-pound winner Shane Meenaghan, who improved to 26-0 this season.

St. Anthony’s placed third with 284 points and boasted seven individual champions, the most of any school.

Joshua Jorgge pinned his opponent at 145 pounds and began a five-match win streak for the Friars. Jeremy Meehan added a pin at 160 pounds, and Griffin Goldstein pinned his opponent at 189 pounds for the Friars.

“To get the pin at the end was the perfect way to end the league tournament,” Meehan said.

“The job’s not done yet,” Jorgge added. “The big thing is states. I’m looking forward to that.”

St. Anthony’s hosts the Catholic League state tournament next Sunday, Feb. 12. The Friars graduated a handful of contributors from last year's NSCHSAA league tournament title team and only entered 16 wrestlers in Sunday's championship.

"We’re all about quality, not quantity," St. Anthony's coach Tony Walters said. "We came in and realized we’re not here to win the tournament. We’re here to qualify as many as we can for next week."

Of the eight St. Anthony's wrestlers who reached their respective finals, Kellenberg's Barkley handed the Friars their only loss.

"I told Jack last year when he didn’t even qualify for states, I said, 'Jack you can come back here and win this tournament,'" Kellenberg's Fiore said. "Hopefully, he does that again next week."