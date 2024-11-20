Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez continues to live his best life.

The 17-year-old Long Beach junior verbally committed to wrestle at the University of North Carolina.

“This is my dream school and I’ve worked really hard towards a college opportunity,” Dunia said. “I just felt right when I visited the school. The coach was just great, and I felt right at home in North Carolina. “It’s where I want to spend the next four or five years of my life. I am blessed to be where I am in my life. I wouldn’t be here without my family and coaches. Coach Adams and coach [Leo] Palacio have put so much time into training me and helping me become a successful wrestler.”

Sibomana-Rodriguez earned the state wrestling championship at 102 pounds as a 14-year-old eighth grader and in the subsequent years finished third and second in the state tournament.

“We are so happy with his commitment to North Carolina, it is truly a dream come true,” said his father, Miguel Rodriguez. “Dunia has worked so very hard to be able to attend such a great school. He continues working toward his goal of winning another state wrestling title.”

Sibomana-Rodriguez earned the state title when he beat top-seeded Ryan Ferrara in 1:32 to capture the 102-pound title at the New York State Division I wrestling championships at the MVP Arena in 2022.

“I’m very excited for Dunia,” Long Beach coach Ray Adams said. “He will be attending a wonderful academic school in a great wrestling environment. Coach [Rob] Koll hosted him this weekend on an official visit and made the offer.”

Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez almost died in the forests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Now he's a high school wrestling star in Long Beach. See the documentary that explains his journey. Credit: Newsday; Rodriguez family

At 6, Sibomana-Rodriguez was attacked by chimpanzees in his native Congo. Dunia was playing just outside his village of Rutshuru in the jungle of the Virunga National Park, a vast animal preserve in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa, when a troop of chimpanzees attacked him and two family members. His brother and cousin were killed in the attack.

Sibomana-Rodriguez survived but was left with disfiguring injuries to his lips, ears and face. His right ear and facial muscles were gone and the middle finger on his left hand was bitten off. The attack made it difficult for him to speak or swallow.

He has endured 19 facial surgeries with more to come, as a team of doctors continue to care for him.

“UNC is the total package for Dunia,” Adams said. “What more could you ask for? He’s earned this opportunity through his dedication and his incredible perseverance on the mat and in the classroom where he continues to thrive.”

Miguel Rodriguez was overcome with emotion speaking about Dunia’s journey from a near-death experience to his latest accomplishment of a choosing a college.

“To see what he had been through as a young boy and where he is now is truly amazing,” Rodriguez said. “He is laser focused. He’s already walking around school in his UNC gear – so proud.”