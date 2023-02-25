Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez loses in state wrestling semis

ALBANY -- The quest for a second straight state wrestling title for Long Beach freshman Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez came crashing down in one lateral drop.

Sophomore Luke Satriano of Valley Central used the well-timed throw for a two-point takedown with 27 seconds left in the third period to beat Sibomana-Rodriguez, 2-1, in the semifinal round of the 110-pound weight class at the New York State Division I championships before a crowd of more than 5,200 in the MVP Arena.

“I needed to hit a big move as time was running out,” Satriano said. “I caught him a little off balance and went for the takedown. The timing for the move was everything.”

Satriano tossed Sibomana-Rodriguez outside the mat circle but kept his lower body inside the circle to complete the winning move. The wrestlers moved back to the center of the mat where Satriano needed to control Sibomana-Rodriguez for the final 27 seconds to secure the win. The wrestlers scrambled for most of the final ticks of the clock before time ran out on Sibomana-Rodriguez.

“It was the most intense match in my 27 years of coaching,” said Valley Central coach Bob Leonard. “It was a great match between two excellent wrestlers. And the sportsmanship afterward was unbelievable.”

Sibomana-Rodriguez and Satriano embraced after the postmatch handshake.

“I’m disappointed,” Sibomana-Rodriguez said. “It was such a tough match. He’s very good.”

Sibomana-Rodriguez huddled with his family before getting ready for his consolation bout to attempt to come back for a third-place finish.

Satriano will wrestle Midwood sophomore Evin Gursoy for the 110-pound crown Saturday night. Satriano was asked about the emotion of the bout with Sibomana-Rodriguez and the attention given to his opponents’ life story.

“I had to stay focused on me and not let all of that attention get in the way,” Satriano said. “I have so much respect for him. And I needed to be a top of my game to beat him.”

Long Beach head coach Ray Adams said there wasn’t much consoling Sibomana-Rodriguez.

“He’s obviously disappointed but he’s moving forward,” Adams said. “The goal for this year changes to come back and finish third in the state. His story is far from over – he’s only a freshman.”

Sibomana-Rodriguez and his father Miguel Rodriguez were sitting together shortly after the loss.

“Life is a journey and will have its ups and downs,” said his father and coach, Miguel Rodriguez. “Dunia knows all about life’s ups and downs and he’ll rebound from this. He lost to a great wrestler from a wonderful family. We are very proud of Dunia and all that he has accomplished. And there were no losers here – only winners.”