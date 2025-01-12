Long Beach wrestling's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez earns second straight Eastern States Classic title

CLIFTON PARK — The stage was set. Long Beach junior Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez was going to get the opportunity to avenge his one-point loss from last year’s state championship match against Cooper Merli of Newburgh Free Academy. The two were the top seeds and on a certain collision course to meet in Saturday's final at the Eastern States Classic.

They did. And the two wrestlers had the capacity crowd at the Impact Athletic Center on its feet, roaring its approval.

Sibomana-Rodriguez and Merli battled through three overtimes and into the 30-second sudden victory period to decide a winner. Sibomana-Rodriguez gained a reversal with nine seconds remaining and turned Merli to his back to earn 10-4 win and capture the 116-pound title. He was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for weight classes between 101 and 124, and was crowned the tournament's Champion of Champions.

“There wasn’t going to be any regrets this time,” Sibomana-Rodriguez said. “I went after him and wrestled my match, which is to be aggressive and stay in an attack mode. He’s very long and strong and I respect him. I’ve thought about my loss in the state final all year. This feels amazing.”

“Dunia got the first takedown and that was huge,” Long Beach coach Ray Adams said. “We loved his pace and thought he wrestled well. The crowd had to appreciate two great competitors out there. I’m sure we’ll see him again at the state tournament.”

Sibomana-Rodriguez, who committed to the University of North Carolina in November, charged into the 116-pound final with a 10-2 major decision over Dylan Reinard of Smithtown East. Sibomana had won his first three bouts by fall.

“He’s thought about the state championship loss quite a bit,” Adams said. “It lit a fire in him. He has been working his tail off for a rematch with Merli and he knows this is a possible preview to a potential rematch in the state final.”

It was the second straight championship at the Eastern State Classic for Sibomana-Rodriguez, who defeated Merli, 9-2, last year at Sullivan Community College. That loss came during a 27-match winning streak and ended when Sibomana-Rodriguez lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision in the 108-pound state championship.

“It’s going to be a great ride home,” said Sibomana-Rodriguez, who earned the state wrestling championship at 102 pounds as a 14-year-old eighth grader, and in subsequent years finished third and second at the state tournament.

Plainedge's Nieto 152-pound champ

At 152 pounds, top-seeded senior Luke Nieto of Plainedge defeated No. 2 Evan Schibi of Gilbert School (Ct.), 13-4, in the final. Nieto had earned five wins, including a 7-2 semifinal decision over fourth seeded Anthony Tresch of Minisink Valley.

“I used to struggle with nervousness out there and let negative thoughts creep into my head,” said Nieto, who will wrestle at LIU. “Now I think positive all the time. No one outworks me and it’s all positive vibes.”

At 190 pounds, an All-Long Island final was denied when Cold Spring Harbor senior Greyson Meak, the defending Eastern States champion, allowed a five-point takedown and back points to Connecticut state champion Maximus Konopka of Simsbury with 15 seconds remaining. The fourth-seeded Konopka body locked Meak in a scramble and put him to his back to earn the 10-8 decision. The top-seeded Meak bounced into the wrestlebacks and placed third.

Konopka went on to beat Plainedge junior Devin Downes in sudden victory, 8-4, to claim the 190-pound title. Downes, the No. 3 seed, who won the Division I state title at 170 pounds in 2024, forced the sudden victory period with a late reversal in the second overtime to tie the score at four.