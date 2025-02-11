Bay Shore's Brooke-Lynn Murray, Newfield's Julianna Hernandez advance to finals in first Suffolk County girls wrestling championship tournament

As Brooke-Lynn Murray awaited the final round of the first Suffolk County girls wrestling championship tournament, the Bay Shore junior had a moment of realization that she was in the process of making history.

“It’s the feeling of knowing I made history,” Murray said. “Anybody that made the finals of this tournament is gonna be known forever. There’s a first for everything and I’m really excited.”

The tournament was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed due to snow and held Monday evening at Comsewogue High School.

Murray won both of her matches by technical superiority to advance to the 138-pound final match against Rocky Point senior Ava Capogna, which was held late Monday night. Murray defeated Aylin Davila (Town of Huntington), 12-0 in 3:49 in the quarterfinals and took a 10-0 win in 3:13 over Julia Zuchowska (Rocky Point) in the semifinals.

At the Steven Mally Memorial tournament two weeks earlier, Murray said she had been focusing on her performance more than her results. She said second place finish at 138 pounds at the Eastern States Classic was her best performance this season, but that she’s taken advantage of the last two weeks.

“I’m a little stronger in some of my weaker positions,” Murray said. “That two-week break really gave me enough time to hone in on my skill, which was really great. Even with the tournament being postponed, it didn’t really affect me much. I think my performance today could be a little better, but I got through to the finals.”

At 126-pounds, Julianna Hernandez is back and feeling good. The Newfield freshman who wrestles for Rocky Point suffered an ankle injury in December that caused her to miss about four weeks.

Hernandez reached the final along with Bellport senior Caitlin Maragioglio. Hernandez pinned Sachem North’s Jazenia Rodriguez

in 11 seconds in the semifinals.

“I feel a lot better. I wouldn’t say 100 percent,” Hernandez said. “This is gonna be my first big match since I’ve been back. I’ve just got to go out there and wrestle and not think about it.”

Hernandez’ seventh-grade sister, Zoey, reached the 94-pound finals along with Bellport’s Olivia Anello. Her older sister, sophomore Madison Hernandez, suffered a dislocated elbow in the 145-pound semifinals and was unable to finish the match.

“We worked really hard to place in the counties and hopefully go to states together,” Julianna Hernandez said. “Now she’s out due to an injury and it’s tough. But she’ll be back and better next year.”