Glenn's Aiello 'felt on top of the world' winning state title

Salute To The Champs: Glenn's Tommy Aiello

Glenn sophomore Tommy Aiello pushed the pace one last time and became a state champion.

Tied scoreless in the third period of his 102-pound Division II state final match, Aiello scored three points over Logan Bellis of Tioga to win the title, 3-0.

“I felt on top of the world,” Aiello said after winning the championship. “There are good days and bad days, and you have to make sure that your mindset’s right so that every day’s a good day."

Aiello’s state championship win capped a perfect 36-0 season. He is 66-4 in his high school career.

Aiello was the No. 4 seed in the tournament and beat No. 1 seed Maverick Beckwith of Norwich, 5-4, to reach the final. He pinned both his opponents in the first two rounds before the semifinals.

“It feels amazing,” Aiello said. “I just gotta do it again.”