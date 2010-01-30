Hendrickson, Socko lead Patchogue-Medford wrestling

Patchogue-Medford didn't have the most individual champions or any post-meet award winners at yesterday's Bob Armstrong Memorial wrestling tournament at Port Jefferson. But the Raiders took the team title anyway, edging second-place Mount Sinai by nine points, 213 to 204.

Patchogue-Medford seniors A.J. Hendrickson (189 pounds) and Mike Socko (145) each won key championship matches over Mt. Sinai opponents to swing the win. Raiders junior James Sullivan also won a title at 171 pounds, and Patchogue-Medford had five finalists in the nine-team tournament.

Mt. Sinai led with four individual champs and had Anthony Powers at 140 pounds, who was named Champion of Champions. Port Jefferson's 112-pounder Chris Bourguignon was selected most outstanding wrestler and Port Jefferson finished third with 174 points.

Two Patchogue-Medford sophomores, Eddie Gomez and Brian Isselbacher, reached finals at 125- and 130-pounds, respectively. The second-place finishes were impressive, Raiders coach Ralph Tubello said.

"It's been an up-and-down season because we haven't had all of our starters in the lineup [injuries and team policy violations]," Tubello said. "We're making due with what we have. The younger guys have had to step up."

Half Hollow Hills West finished fourth with 134 points and Comsewogue was fifth (121). Mt. Sinai's Erik Kogel had the most pins in the least amount of time (three in 3:14 at 135 pounds).

"It's a good way to end the season and prepare us for the league tournament," Tubello said.

The Suffolk League I Tournament is Saturday at Commack.

- COREY McLAUGHLIN