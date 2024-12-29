Patchogue-Medford hasn’t had a wrestler win a county championship since 2019.

Mason Jacobellis has his sights set on ending that drought.

The senior continued his incredible recent run on Saturday in his home gym, winning the 124-pound bracket of the Raider Invitational individual tournament. He pinned Smithtown East’s Andrew Arnone in 54 seconds in the final round.

Last weekend, Jacobellis defeated Hauppauge’s Gino Manta and Glenn’s Tommy Aiello on his way to the 124-pound title at the Hermann Memorial tournament. Manta took seventh at 108 pounds in last year’s state Division I tournament and Aiello is a three-time Division II county champion and won the 2023 state title at 102 pounds.

Earlier in the season, Jacobellis suffered two losses at 131 pounds.

“Mason thinks he can beat anyone,” Patchogue-Medford coach Tom Anello said. “So, when he had two losses early in the season, it was a big deal for him. But he handled it well and when he got down to 124 and he was challenged by some of the best kids in the weight, he showed what he could do.”

Jacobellis took fifth place in Suffolk Division I last year at 116 pounds. He took third and sixth place at 110 pounds in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Jacobellis wants to make the most of his last chance.

“All the hard work I’ve put in over the years, it all comes down to this season,” Jacobellis said. “If I could be at the top of the podium at the end of the year, it would mean a lot to me. It would be the perfect resolution for my high school career.”

Jacobellis was one of five Raiders to take first place as Aiden Morin (108 pounds), Ryan Gallelli (138), Aaron Huether (160) and Logan Brown (170) each won their respective weight class.

Gallelli pinned Glenn’s KaRahn King in 1:59 and was greeted by a loud roar of applause by the crowd. The senior started wrestling as a sophomore, and Anello said that this was the first tournament win of his career. Gallelli led the tournament with six pins.

Patchogue-Medford won the team competition with 55 points, Glenn came in second with 34 and Smithtown East took third with 33.

“Everybody on the team, even if they’re not winning the match, they’re always wrestling a full six minutes,” Jacobellis said. “We’re a very tight team. I think we definitely have a shot to win the county and we really want to be undefeated league champs again. We just have to focus on what’s right in front of us.”

Smithtown East’s Dylan Reinard defeated Aiello via 8-1 decision in the 116-pound final and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

“I was confident going into it. I felt like I would get the better of him on his feet, but he’s very tough on top when you get to the ground,” Reinard said. “You just have to keep the pressure on and not give someone as good as him a breather.”

The senior took fourth in the county each of the last two years.

Said Reinard: “Overall, I’m feeling very confident. I know I can win a county title.”