Twins Anthony and Joe Clem lead Wantagh wrestling to dual meet victory

Wantagh has set the gold standard for dual meet wrestling in Nassau County, but perhaps the 2023-24 season would be different.

Wantagh entered Saturday’s county dual meet championship with just two conference losses, both of which came to Plainedge – the Nassau Conference III-B champion. Wantagh’s run appeared close to its end, but a rematch with the Red Devils would prove different.

Jesse Vanorden opened the meet by pinning Plainedge’s Ryan Gurien in 36 seconds at 152 pounds, giving Wantagh an early lead it would never relinquish. Twins and West Virginia commits Anthony Clem and Joe Clem closed it out, winning by major decision and decision to put Wantagh up by 15 with two matches left. With victory already secured, Wantagh forfeited the final two matches for a 31-28 win and its third straight Nassau Division I dual meet championship at Clarke High School Saturday.

“It took us three times,” Wantagh coach Paul Gillespie said. “…We lost the league, but we came back and won this. It shows we really got it.”

Wantagh (25-2) beat Long Beach by 10 and Plainedge (20-2) beat MacArthur by 25 in the semifinals Saturday.

Andrew Perez picked up the only other pin of the meet, pinning Jayden Camp in 3:59 at 215 pounds to give Wantagh an 18-6 lead.

Wantagh led 24-16 before the Clems stepped to the mat, and wins – via any method – would secure the championship.

Anthony Clem defeated Shane Dobbins via 9-0 major decision at 124 pounds, giving his brother the chance to finish it.

“I just really had something to prove to myself,” Anthony Clem said. “I really wanted the win, and I was glad that I got the major.”

Joe Clem grabbed control over Jake Nieto at 131 pounds from the jump, taking a 7-2 lead after one period and winning by an 11-6 decision.

“It’s my last year, I’m a senior, so I wanted to do a three-peat with my teammates,” Joe Clem said. “I wanted to take a lead early so I could kind of just relax the rest of the match.”

“We’ve won so much that people look at us and start to dislike you,” Gillespie said. “But, these boys don’t let anything bother. I said, ‘Over the head, baby. Let it go and you come and you just wrestle, wrestle, wrestle.’”

Grassini, Clarke claim Division II

Will Grassini felt all the weight that comes with a championship being decided. But Clarke’s freshman wrestler did not blink.

Grassini, who wrestles at 131 pounds, stepped to the mat against Island Trees’ Tyler Kelly with the meet tied. Grassini pinned Kelly in 3:18, finalizing a 36-30 Clarke win in the Nassau Division II dual meet championship Saturday. The win marked the second dual meet county title for Clarke (12-5) and its first since 2020.

“Honestly, there’s nerves there,” Grassini said. “But I feel like the excitement overpowers that. You have to tune out the nerves and bring out the excitement, because it’s all on you.”

Grassini is seasoned despite being just a freshman, winning the Division II 102-pound county title as a seventh grader.

The meet started at 138 pounds and featured three lead changes. Island Trees (18-7) took a 27-21 lead after 10 matches, earning forfeit wins at 101 and 108 pounds.

Richard King pinned John Mignanelli in 3:34 at 116 pounds to give Clarke a 30-27 lead. Island Trees’ Lenin Guerrero tied it at 30 with a victory over Danny Guevara via an 8-5 decision, setting the stage for Grassini.

How much confidence did Clarke have in the freshman?

“The utmost confidence,” said Clarke assistant coach Mike Leonard Jr., the son of head coach Mike Leonard Sr.. “…When I saw him step up and win and as a seventh grader, I knew he could be out here and do whatever it is.”

Clarke defeated Seaford by three and Island Trees defeated Locust Valley by nine in the semifinals Saturday.

Both Clarke and Wantagh will head to the state dual meet championships in Syracuse on Jan. 27.

With Andy Slawson