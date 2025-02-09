Joshua Holliman-Pollonais wins 215-pound wrestling title at Suffolk League II championship

Joshua Holliman-Pollonais is a completely different wrestler from last year.

Bay Shore coach Alex Porcelli said the senior worked tirelessly in the offseason to get himself in better shape and it has paid dividends.

Holliman-Pollonais defeated Connetquot’s Kyle McLaughlin by 10-5 decision for the 215-pound title in the Suffolk League II Tournament on Saturday at Sachem North.

“When I was younger, I was more on the bigger side where everybody gets bullied,” Holliman-Pollonais said. “I wanted to be recognized for something other than being big. I decided to change my body and that helped me in wrestling.”

It’s the first league title for Holliman-Pollonais, who took third at 190 pounds in last year’s tournament.

Holliman-Pollonais trailed 5-2 entering the third period but earned a quick escape before working to secure a takedown with one minute left. He added four nearfall points to seal the win.

“All I was thinking was that I’ve got a better gas tank,” Holliman-Pollonais said. “Coach always says, ‘Stamina is your best weapon.’ I knew I was gonna get him in third period and that was my gameplan the whole time.”

Holliman-Pollonais earned two pins and a technical fall on his way to the final. He improved to 36-1 on the season with 28 pins.

“He’s a pleasure to coach. You wish you had guys like this every year,” Porcelli said. “He’s a great example to the other guys. He’s incredibly dedicated. He came back this year with a different body type and he’s just been beating everybody.”

Holliman-Pollonais will look for his first county title at the Suffolk Division I Tournament beginning next Saturday at Stony Brook University.

It was a battle of reigning League II champions at 131 pounds. Lindenhurst’s Anthony Severino won last year’s 116-pound title and Sachem North’s Jack Cusumano was last year’s 124-pound champ.

Severino was in control from the start scoring a takedown and four nearfall points in first period. He entered the third period with a 14-0 lead and earned a quick reversal for a 16-0 technical fall in 4:09.

Severino is the reigning Suffolk Division I champion and was the runner-up in last year’s state tournament at 116 pounds. He improves to 38-1 on the season and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

“I came here expecting to win,” Severino said. “I know the work I’ve put in. Earlier in the season, I was planning on going 124, but I felt weak at the weight, so I decided to trust myself and my talents at 131 to get me where I want to go. I plan on winning the state title this year.”

Severino was one of four champions from Lindenhurst. Christian Arcati (145), Mike Scarandino (152) and Chase Frole (285) each won their respective weight class.

“We knew if we wrestled our best, the four of us would sweep,” Severino said. “We planned on leaving here with league titles. It’s a pretty awesome feeling.”

Julian Medina is back on top of the league. The Connetquot senior won the 2023 League II title at 110 pounds but took third in last year’s tournament at 116 pounds.

Medina defeated Lindenhurst freshman Mert Ozturk by 7-0 decision to claim the 116 pounds title. Medina (34-3) earned a double leg takedown in the first period before scoring an escape and another takedown in the second period. He picked up a pin and two technical falls on his way to the final.

“It definitely left a sting, taking third last year,” Medina said. “I put in a lot of work in the offseason so I could bounce back and this is the outcome I was looking for.”

Connetquot won the team competition with 276 points. Ethan Hauser (108) and Kai Shapiro (160) each won a league title.

“We have a lot of depth,” Medina said. “Everyone leaves their heart out on the mat and what we put in, we get out. I love seeing my teammates succeed.”