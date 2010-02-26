How top wrestlers did
LI's five defending state champions and how they fared:
103 MIKE SORIA, KINGS PARK, Sr.
He won his first bout and then lost in a quarterfinal match to Wantagh's Joe Barbato, 5-3. He won his first wrestleback bout in the consolation round and will try and earn a state-place finish.
119GRANT GREENE, ST. ANTHONY'S, Jr.
He earned a technical fall in the first round and beat Westhampton's Peter DeTore, 12-9, in a quarterfinal bout. He'll meet Billy Watterson of John Jay-Cross River in the semifinal round.
125NICK ARUJAU, SYOSSET, Sr.
The two-time state champion defeated Ryan Gerondel of Sachem North, 13-2, in the first round. He went on to pin Fulton's Adam Wallace in 1:49. He'll meet Vin Fischetti of Msgr. Farrell in the semifinal round.
140STEPHEN DUTTON, ROCKY POINT, Sr.
He earned a major decision in the first round and then had a first-period pin over Dan Palmerino of Amsterdam (Section II) in 1:27. He'll meet sophomore Dylan Palacio of Long Beach in the semifinal round.
145ANDY RODRIGUEZ, CENTRAL ISLIP, Sr.
He had a major decision in the first round and then survived a tough bout with Irvin Buck of Niagara Falls, 3-2. He'll meet Ryan Tompkins of Beacon in the semifinal round.