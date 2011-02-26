Injury KOs Long Beach's DeJesus in semis

ALBANY - Long Beach senior Adam DeJesus pounded his way into the state semifinals with two hard fought decisions. And here he was center stage in the Times Union Center in Albany yesterday morning looking for the win that would move him into the championship bout Saturday night at 152 pounds in Albany.

DeJesus' dream of winning a state title was shattered late in the first period of his state semifinal when his head collided with opponent Irvin Buck of Niagara Falls. Trailing 2-1, DeJesus tried to regain his focus and was taken to the mat where he banged his head again. At that point, Tony Marra, the Section VIII athletic trainer, rushed the mat to assess the situation.

"He was non-responsive to my preliminary checks and commands," Marra said. "His pupil check was non-responsive and I stopped the match right there."

There was no argument from the Long Beach corner where coach Ray Adams accompanied team physician Dr. Tony Donatelli and Marra to the trainer's room.

"It's all about the safety of the wrestler," Adams said. "There was no way he could continue."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Marra said DeJesus' vitals were monitored and tests on his motor skills and strength were done. He'll be re-evaluated when he goes home according to Marra, who participates on the governmental affairs committee for the New York State Athletic Trainers Association.

Marra has been lobbying with the state' for a concussion bill to be passed at the primary and secondary school levels where most concussions are not reported.

DeJesus defaulted after the semifinal round and finished sixth. He received a medal for earning his All-State award.