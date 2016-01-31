Giorlando helps Long Beach repeats as Nassau dual wrestling champ

Just as quickly as Long Beach’s Joe Giorlando hit a fireman’s carry that put his opponent flat on his back, it was official.

Giorlando worked a few seconds before securing the clinching pin in 1 minute, 3 seconds over Massapequa’s Pat Devito at 170 pounds that locked up Long Beach’s second straight Nassau County dual-meet championship, Saturday night at Clarke High School. Long Beach won the match, 46-15,

“It’s my go-to move in all my matches,” Giorlando said. “I always hit it and I knew that if I got his arms I would get it. I knew we needed the six points so as soon as I got him on his back I knew I had to keep him there and stick him.”

Long Beach picked up pins in each of the last four matches to blow open what had been a close match. Tyrese Byron started it wrestling up a weight when he pinned Christian Pulieo in 3:55 at 160.

“We started to gain confidence as the match went on,” Byron said. “Our lightweights really wrestled tough and hard and when our middleweights came up we knew we would be able to pick it up.”

Long Beach never trailed in the dual meet but Massapequa pulled to within 16-15 after Travis Paradiso pinned John Colletti in 1:36 at 138 pounds.

“That next match at 145 was big for us and really got us back on course,” Long Beach coach Ray Adams said. “Marc Paez is a tough customer and we had Charlie Spada come through with a big win at 152 and we rolled from there. Those two guys really helped us get back on track though.”

Paez defeated Andrew Ashmawi, 6-0, and Spada won a hard fought 7-5 decision over Jesse Bran-Umana.

“I got really amped up watching the matches before me,” Giorlando said. “I think that really gave me a boost in my match. I knew our middleweights would stick it to them and we would end up on top.”

Elijah Rodriguez pinned Dan Hamilton in 29 seconds at 182 and to finish off the meet, Tyreek Bromley secured a pin over Paul Brachfeld in 3:07 at 195, a bout that featured two of the top wrestlers in the county.

Long Beach defeated Locust Valley, 44-12, in a semifinal and Hewlett, 77-13, in a quarterfinal earlier in the day.

“We knew everybody was going to take it to us this year,” Byron said. “I think it was harder for us to repeat this year but we want to stay focused and keep it going into counties and states.”