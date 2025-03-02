Long Island's New York state wrestling champions in 2025

BOYS WRESTLING

Division 1

101 pounds: Jon Tutku, Massapequa

Freshman Jon Tutku's run to the state title consisted of wins over wrestlers who finished second, third and fourth in the tournament.

116 pounds: Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez, Long Beach

Junior Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez pinned two-time defending state champion Cooper Merli of Newburgh in overtime for the title, his second in four years.

State champion Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez of Long Beach! pic.twitter.com/7an1fqua10 — Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) March 2, 2025

138 pounds: Camryn Howard, Bellport

Freshman Camryn Howard became the school’s second state champion ever when he won by pin in 1:14 over defending champion Samson McKissick-Staley of Pittsford.

160 pounds: Jason Kwaak, Brentwood

Jason Kwaak completed the perfect season at 41-0 when he beat Jackson Koppers of Rush-Henrietta, 12-2.

Division 2

108 pounds: Colton Schmiesing, Oyster Bay

An eighth-place finisher last year at 101 pounds, Colton Schmiesing emerged on the final line of the bracket at 108 with an overtime win.

116 pounds: Tommy Aiello, Glenn

Tommy Aiello trailed, 4-0, going into the final period of the state final. He emerged victorious in overtime.

Glenn senior Tommy Aiello gets the takedown in sudden victory for a 7-4 win in the D2 116lb final. He trailed 4-0 entering the 3rd period. He’s Glenn’s first 2-time state champion. pic.twitter.com/LtskQKAQZj — Matt Lindsay (@MattLinds19) March 2, 2025

138 pounds: Gavin Mangano, Shoreham-Wading River

Gavin Mangano fought through an ankle injury in the first period to win a second straight state title (131 last season).

After this takedown, SWR sophomore Gavin Mangano came up limping with what trainers believe to be a broken right ankle. He stuck it out for the final two periods and won a 6-3 decision for the D2 138lb state title. Mangano was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. pic.twitter.com/VFME1CNaLX — Matt Lindsay (@MattLinds19) March 2, 2025

152 pounds: Luke Nieto, Plainedge

Top-seeded Luke Nieto advanced to the finals with a 19-2 technical fall, then won the title by decision, 4-2.

190 pounds: Devin Downes. Plainedge

Devin Downes was the champion at 170 last year and the No. 1 seed at 190 coming into this year's tournament. He used three takedowns to lead to a major decision win and second straight state championship.

215 pounds: Greyson Meak, Cold Spring Harbor

Greyson Meak followed his 49-second pinfall win in the semis with a win by technical fall in 2:17 to claim the state title, his second (190 pounds in 2024).

CSH senior Greyson Meak dominated the D2 215lb bracket, picking up two pins and two tech falls on his way to a state title. Here is the final takedown of his 18-3 tech fall in the title match. He’s CSH’s first two-time state champion. pic.twitter.com/QEBnc61wPU — Matt Lindsay (@MattLinds19) March 2, 2025

GIRLS WRESTLING

Long Island made history at the first New York State girls wrestling championships in Albany on Thursday. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

120 pounds: Haley Gonzales, Hicksville

Haley Gonzales trailed by nine points with two minutes left in the match. She hit a takedown with a minute left, then landed a headlock for another takedown that led to a pinfall with 15 seconds left to win the first state girls wrestling title in Long Island history.

126 pounds: Julianna Hernandez, Newfield

A freshman at Newfield but competing for Rocky Point, the top-seeded Julianna Hernandez won via technical fall in the inaugural state tournament for girls. Her four-point takedown sealed the tech fall and state title.