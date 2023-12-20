Newsday's top 20 girls wrestlers for the 2023-24 season

While the inaugural state championship for girls wrestling will be held in 2025, the sport continues to grow on Long Island. In Nassau, there are over 60 girls competing independently and as a part of their school’s boys wrestling team. In Suffolk, there are four recognized girls wrestling teams: Bay Shore, Rocky Point, Town of Huntington and Bellport.

“For the purposes of expanding the sport and providing better opportunities for the female grapplers, schools have merged in an effort to have both a dual meet and tournament schedule,” Rocky Point wrestling coach Darren Goldstein said. “There are still many athletes that are not on a girls team but will compete independently and are a member of their boys squad at their home schools."

Newsday's inaugural look at the top 20 high school girls wrestlers on Long Island this winter, listed in alphabetical order.

Reese Adams, Calhoun, 114, So.

A basketball and softball player, Adams started wrestling last spring and won multiple titles at outside tournaments. According to coach Pete Marquez, Adams is “very good on her feet” and “very offensive.”

Taylor Aiello, Glenn, 126, Jr.

Aiello, a lacrosse player and twin sister of 102-pound state champion Tommy Aiello, returns from an injury in hopes of competing at the top of her weight class.

Bianca Awermann, Commack, 94-100, Fr.

Awermann took first place at 100 pounds in the Queen of the Mat tournament on Dec. 2.

Ava Capogna, Rocky Point, 126-132, Jr.

Capogna is the defending 118-pound winner at the Long Island girls invitational championship held last February at Rocky Point. She also finished fourth in the state’s inaugural all-girls wrestling invitational tournament last January.

Kaitlynn Carrion, Harborfields, 145-152, Sr.

Carrion is a third-year wrestler and went 12-0 last year.

Ashley Diaz, Seaford, 120, Sr.

Diaz took first place at 120 pounds in the state invitational. She was 23-15.

Yianna Foufas, Mepham, 120, Sr.

Foufas won at 114 pounds in the state invitational.

Naomi Gomez, Valley Stream North, 235, So.

Gomez earned second place at 235 pounds in the state invitational.

From left: Julianna Hernandez of Newfield and Rocky Point, Delilah Skurnick of Rocky Point, Alexandra Viera of Rocky Point.

Julianna Hernandez, Newfield, 110, 8th grade

Hernandez became the first girl in Long Island history to capture a boys wrestling league tournament when she won the Suffolk League III 110 pound bracket. She will also compete for the Rocky Point girls team this season.

Stephanie Li, Jericho, 138, Sr.

Li went 15-19 last season and is the team captain this season.

Caitlin Maragioglio, Bellport, 132, Fr.

Maragioglio took second place at 126 pounds in the Long Island girls invitational championship last February.

Aaliyah Morrow, Bellport, 152, So.

Morrow, a gymnast, is in her first year of wrestling. She won at 152 pounds in the Queen of the Mat tournament on Dec. 2.

Brooke-Lynn Murray, Bay Shore, 165, So.

Murray won at 165 pounds in the Queen of the Mat tournament.

Talia Robles, Mepham, 138, Jr.

Robles won the 132 pound title at the Long Island invitational.

Jocelyn Rojas, Brentwood, 107, Jr.

Rojas took first at 102 pounds at the Long Island invitational last season.

Gabriella Schechtman, Bellmore JFK, 132, Jr.

Schechtman took second place at 132 pounds at the Long Island invitational.

Gabrielle Severin, Bethpage, 101, So.

Severin went 18-19 last year and is in her fourth season. She took fourth place at the state invitational last year.

Delilah Skurnick, Rocky Point, 114, Fr.

Skurnick was the Suffolk champion and finished second at 110 pounds in the Long Island invitational.

Alexandra Viera, Rocky Point, 120-126, Sr.

Viera was 26-7 last season and took first place at 126 pounds in the state invitational. A month later, she won by pin in 15 seconds at the Long Island invitational.

Ava Zucker, Jericho, 107, Sr.

Zucker finished fifth at 107 pounds in the state invitational. She is committed to the University of Iowa for women’s wrestling.