Newsday's Top 100 wrestlers for the 2023-24 winter season

Newsday's annual look at the top Long Island high school boys wrestlers across public and private schools, listed in alphabetical order. (All statistics are from last season unless otherwise noted.)

Tommy Aiello, Glenn, 108, Jr.

Aiello won the Division II state title at 102 pounds when he defeated Tioga freshman Logan Bellis via a 3-0 decision. He also won the Suffolk Division II title.

Logan Alfalla, East Islip, 138, Jr.

He placed fourth in Suffolk Division I at 132 pounds.

Ethan Andreula, Long Beach, 108, eighth-grade

He won the Nassau Division I championship at 102 pounds and became the first Nassau seventh-grader to qualify for the state tournament, where he placed seventh.

Joseph Arbitello, East Meadow, 285, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I runner-up at 285 pounds.

Kenneth Aristondo, Island Trees, 190, Sr.

Aristondo was a Nassau Division II runner-up at 172 pounds.

Top row, from left: Tommy Aiello of Glenn, Logan Alfalla of East Islip, Ethan Andreula of Long Beach. Middle row, from left: Joseph Arbitello of East Meadow, Kenneth Aristondo of Island Trees, Anthony Avitabile of East Islip. Bottom row, from left: Chris Ayala of Brentwood, Kyle Barber of Bayport-Blue Point, Anthony Bell of Glenn.

Bryan Aulino, Lindenhurst, 215, Sr.

Aulino won by fall at 189 poundsin 1:48 to place third in the Suffolk Division I tournament.

Anthony Avitabile, East Islip, 152, Sr.

Avitabile won a 4-3 decision to place third at 145 pounds in the Suffolk Division I tournament.

Chris Ayala, Brentwood, 215, Sr.

He took fifth in Suffolk Division I at 215 pounds.

Kyle Barber, Bayport-Blue Point, 152, Sr.

Barber enters a new weight class after winning the Suffolk Division II title at 145 pounds. He won the Suffolk II crown at 138 pounds as a sophomore..

Anthony Bell, Glenn, 170, Sr.

Bell was the runner-up at 160 pounds in Suffolk Division II .

Charles Bergonzi, MacArthur, 108, Sr.

Bergonzi moves up after finishing third in Nassau Division I at 102 pounds.

John Bracken, Mount Sinai, 215, Sr.

Bracken was the Suffolk Division II runner-up at 215 pounds.

John Caccavale, Miller Place, 170, Sr.

He took fourth in Suffolk Division I at 160 pounds.

Max Casiano, Huntington, 170, Sr.

He was a Suffolk Division I runner-up at 160 pounds.

Justin Castillo, St. Anthony’s, 131, Jr.

He took fourth place at the Catholic state tournament at 110 pounds. He lost a 3-1 decision to Stepinac’s Logan Alexander.

Anthony Clem, Wantagh, 124, Sr.

He won a major decision for the Nassau Division I title at 118 pounds and took second place in the state tournament.

Joseph Clem, Wantagh, 131, Sr.

He won the Nassau Division I title at 126 pounds and placed second in the state tournament.

Clockwise, from top left: Max Casiano of Huntington and John Caccavale of Miller Place, Devin Downes of Plainedge, Joseph Clem of Wantagh, Anthony Clem of Wantagh and Shane Dobbins of Plainedge, Chris Colon of Shoreham-Wading River.

Chris Colon, Shoreham-Wading River, 124, Sr.

He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 118 pounds and finished fifth at the state tournament.

Brett Crawford, St. Anthony's, 108, Soph.

Crawford defeated Monsignor Farrell’s Jack Borowiec via 5-0 decision to become a Catholic state champion at 102 pounds.

Kevin Cusker, Island Trees, 108, Jr.

He placed second in Nassau Division I at 102 pounds.

Niason Dacosta, St. John the Baptist, 116, Jr.

He was a Catholic state runner-up at 110 pounds.

Chase Davis, Port Jefferson, 116, Soph.

Davis was a Suffolk Division II runner-up at 110 pounds.

Shane Dobbins, Plainedge, 124, Sr.

Dobbins blanked his opponent to take third place in Nassau Division I at 118 pounds.

Devin Downes, Plainedge, 160, Soph.

He took third place in Nassau Division I at 152 pounds.

Conor Duffy, Manhasset, 170, Sr.

He placed fourth in Nassau Division I at 160 pounds .

Justin Dvorak, Locust Valley, 145, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division II runner-up at 138 pounds.

Jason Euceda, Brentwood, 116, Sr.

He was a Suffolk Division I champion at 110 pounds.

Brayden Fahrbach, Mount Sinai, 138, Sr.

Fahrbach won Suffolk and Division II state titles at 132 pounds. The Appalachian State commit defeated Newfane sophomore Aidan Gillings via a 6-4 decision for the state crown.

Clockwise, from left: Jason Euceda of Brentwood, Brayden Fahrbach of Mt. Sinai, Jonathan Fox of MacArthur, Joseph Filocamo of Island Trees.

Antonio Faldetta, Mount Sinai, 108, Soph.

He was a Suffolk Division II runner-up at 102 pounds losing to eventual state champion Tommy Aiello of Glenn.

Joseph Filocamo, Island Trees, 145, Jr.

Filocamo won a 7-1 decision for the Nassau Division II title at 138 pounds.

Jesse Firestone, Locust Valley, 152, Sr.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 145 pounds.

Angel Flores, Westbury, 215, Sr.

He took fourth in Nassau Division I at 189 pounds.

Jonathan Fox, MacArthur, 131, Jr.

Fox took fourth in Nassau Division I at 126 pounds.

Brody Franklin, Long Beach, 116, Soph.

Franklin won a 2-1 decision to earn third place in Nassau Division I at 110 pounds.

Eric Gendlin, Hewlett, 124, Sr.

Glenn placed fifth in Nassau Division I at 118 pounds..

Clockwise, from left: Brody Franklin of Long Beach, Eric Gendlin of Hewlett, Carmine Gerbino of Glenn.

Carmine Gerbino, Glenn, 215, Jr.

He was a Suffolk Division II runner-up at 189 pounds.

Michael Giugliano, Miller Place, 138, Sr.

Giugliano was a Suffolk Division I champion at 132 pounds. The Buffalo commit was sixth at the state tournament.

Brandon Goldstein, Bellmore JFK, 285, Sr.

He placed third in the Nassau Division I at 285 pounds by earning a fall in 3:29.

Justin Gonzalez, Clarke, 160, Jr.

Gonzalez pinned his opponent in 2:37 to place fifth in Nassau Division I at 152 pounds.

Cornelius Griffin, Kellenberg, 131, Sr.

He took fourth at the Catholic state tournament at 126 pounds after suffering an injury in the third-place match.

Sam Griffin, Chaminade, 152, Sr.

He took fourth at the Catholic state tournament at 152 pounds.

Chris Holm, Northport, 138, Sr.

Holm took fifth in Suffolk Division I at 132 pounds. He battled in an 8-7 semifinal loss to eventual county champion Michael Giugliano of Miller Place.

Camryn Howard, Bellport, 131, eighth-grade

Howard became the second seventh-grader to win a Suffolk Division I title when he won a 3-0 decision for the 126-pound championship. He finished eighth at the state tournament.

Mason Jacobellis, Patchogue-Medford, 116, Jr.

He placed third at 110 pounds in the Suffolk Division I tournament.

Callum Jones, Center Moriches, 170, Sr.

Jones was a Suffolk Division II champion at 160 pounds.

Brendon Katimbang, Chaminade, 131, Soph.

He was a Catholic state runner-up at 126 pounds as a freshman.

Joe Keesee, Mineola, 152, Sr.

He placed fifth in Nassau Division I at 145 pounds.

Charles Kelly, Locust Valley, 285, Sr.

He won the Nassau Division II title via pin at 285 pounds.

Karahn King, Glenn, 138, Jr.

He was a Suffolk Division II runner-up at 132 pounds. He lost by technical fall to Mount Sinai junior and eventual state champion Brayden Fahrbach.

Top row, from left: Michael Giugliano of Miller Place and Chris Holm of Northport, Vincent Petzold of Plainedge and Brandon Goldstein of Bellmore JFK, Sam Griffin of Chaminade and Thomas Mancini of St. Anthony's. Middle row, from left: Camryn Howard of Bellport, Charles Kelly of Locust Valley, Karahn King of Glenn. Bottom row, from left: Jason Kwaak of Brentwood, Gino Manta of Hauppauge and Anthony Lagala-Ryan of Longwood, Gavin Mangano of Shoreham-Wading River.

Jason Kwaak, Brentwood, 138, Jr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk Division I at 132 pounds. As a freshman, he placed third in the state tournament at 110 pounds.

Anthony Lagala-Ryan, Longwood, 108, Fr.

He finished third in the Suffolk Division I tournament at 102 pounds and was fifth in the state tournament.

Thomas Mancini, St. Anthony's, 160, Sr.

He was a Catholic state runner-up at 152 pounds.

Gavin Mangano, Shoreham-Wading River, 116, Fr.

Mangano won the Suffolk Division II title at 110 pounds. He lost an 8-7 heartbreaker to Bainbridge junior Darren Florance in the state title match.

Mason Mangialino, Comsewogue, 116, Jr.

Mangialino placed seventh in the state tournament at 110 pounds. He was a Suffolk Division I runner-up.

Joseph Manfredi, Herricks, 131, Sr.

He took third place in Nassau Division I at 126 pounds via technical fall. Manfredi was a state champion at 110 pounds in 2022.

Gino Manta, Hauppauge, 108, Jr.

He was a Suffolk Division I runner-up at 102 pounds. He lost in the final to his teammate, Connor Sheridan, via a 4-1 decision.

Clockwise, from top left: Mason Mangialino of Comsewogue, Joseph Manfredi of Herricks, Matt Marlow of Northport, Raymond McNulty of Cold Spring Harbor, Greyson Meak of Cold Spring Harbor.

Jared Marine, Oceanside, 190, Jr.

Marine took fourth in Nassau Division I at 172 pounds.

Matt Marlow, Northport, 131, Sr.

For the second straight year, the Pittsburgh commit won the Suffolk and Division I state titles at 118 pounds.

Matty Martin, Chaminade, 138, Sr.

He took third place in the Catholic state tournament at 138 pounds. He beat Iona Prep senior Terrence Walde, 5-1.

Joseph Manzano, Wheatley, 116, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division II runner-up at 110 pounds as a junior. He was pinned in the final by his teammate, Zachary Samuel.

Raymond McNulty, Cold Spring Harbor, 131, Jr.

He was a Nassau Division II champion at 126 pounds.

Greyson Meak, Cold Spring Harbor, 190, Jr.

He was a Nassau Division II champion at 172 pounds and placed second in the state tournament.

Julian Medina, Connetquot, 116, Jr.

Medina placed fourth in Suffolk Division I at 110 pounds.

Jack Meyer, Floyd, 108, Soph.

Meyer took fifth in Suffolk Division I at 102 pounds..

John Mignanelli, Island Trees, 108, Soph.

He was a Nassau Division II champion at 102 pounds.

Clockwise, from left: John Mignanelli of Island Trees, Leo Mongiello of Sayville, Gregory Milone of Long Beach.

Gregory Milone, Long Beach, 160, Sr.

He took fourth in Nassau Division I at 152 pounds.

Leo Mongiello, Sayville, 138, Jr.

Mongiello took third place at 132 pounds in the Suffolk Division I tournament.

Nick Moretta, Carle Place, 170, Jr.

He won via major decision for the Nassau Division II title at 160 pounds.

Chace Morris, Oceanside, 108, Fr.

He placed fourth in Nassau Division I at 102 pounds.

Jake Nieto, Plainedge, 131, Fr.

He took fifth in Nassau Division I at 126 pounds

Luke Nieto, Plainedge, 131, Jr.

Nieto placed third in the Nassau Division I tournament . He placed fifth at the state tournament.

Vincent Orandello, MacArthur, 108, Soph.

He was a Nassau Division I runner-up at 102 pounds after losing a 1-0 decision to Long Beach seventh-grader Ethan Andreula.

Clockwise, from left: Vincent Orandello of MacArthur, Luke Nieto of Plainedge, Nick Moretta of Carle Place and Irvin Orellana-Avalos of Island Trees.

Irvin Orellana-Avalos, Island Trees, 170, Sr.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 160 pounds.

Santiago Pelaez, Division, 138, Sr.

He placed fourth in Nassau Division I at 132 pounds.

Timothy Pescatore, North Babylon, 131, Sr.

He took fourth in Suffolk Division I at 126 pounds.

Vincent Petzold, Plainedge, 285, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I champion at 285 pounds.

JJ Pizzirusso, Bellmore JFK, 138, Sr.

He placed fifth in Nassau Division I at 132 pounds.

Elijah Porpora, Glenn, 215, Jr.

Porpora won the Suffolk Division II title at 215 pounds.

Nicky Pugliese, Chaminade, 116, Soph.

He took fourth at the Catholic state tournament at 102 pounds.

Dylan Reinard, Smithtown East, 108, Jr.

He took fourth in Suffolk Division I at 102 pounds.

Dean Renna, Kings Park, 145, Sr.

Renna placed third via a 5-4 decision at 138 pounds in the Suffolk Division I tournament.

Carlos Rodriguez, St. John the Baptist, 215, Jr.

He took fourth at the Catholic state tournament at 189 pounds.

Matthew Rodriguez, East Meadow, 160, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I runner-up at 152 pounds.

Nicolas Rodriguez, East Meadow, 116, Fr.

He took fifth in Nassau Division I at 110 pounds, winning by pin in 30 seconds. .

Zachary Rothenberg, Ward Melville, 116, Jr.

He took fifth in Suffolk Division I at 160 pounds as a sophomore.

Carlos Salazar, Hewlett, 116, Fr.

He was a Nassau Division I runner-up at 110 pounds as an eighth-grader. He lost his final bout to Long Beach freshman Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez.

Darren Santucci, Wantagh, 108, Sr.

He took fifth in Nassau Division I at 102 pounds.

Brian Schreck, Miller Place, 152, Sr.

He took fourth in Suffolk Division I at 145 pounds.

Connor Sheridan, Hauppauge, 108, Jr.

He was a Suffolk Division I champion at 102 pounds. He was a runner-up at the state tournament.

Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez, Long Beach, 116, Soph.

He was a Nassau Division I champion at 110 pounds and defeated Ballston Spa's Ralph Keeney via 8-4 decision for third place in the state tournament. He won the state championship at 102 pounds as an eighth-grader in 2022.

Top row, from left: Dylan Reinard of Smithtown East, Matthew Rodriguez of East Meadow, Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez of Long Beach and Carlos Salazar of Hewlett. Middle row, from left: Darren Santucci of Wantagh, Connor Sheridan of Hauppauge, Jared Spahn of Islip. Bottom row, from left: Mikey Tietjen of Sachem East, Dylan Vanegas of Lynbrook, Jesse Vanorden of Wantagh.

Jared Spahn, Islip, 145, Sr.

He was a Suffolk Division I runner-up at 138 pounds after being pinned by eventual state champion Nick LaMorte of Rocky Point. Spahn took sixth in the state tournament.

Christian St. John, Huntington, 190, Sr.

He took fifth in Suffolk Division I at 172 poundsand earned three pins in the tournament.

Jake Strianese, Oceanside, 116, Jr.

Strianese took fourth in Nassau Division I at 110 pounds.

Mikey Tietjen, Sachem East, 124, Sr.

Tietjen won, 4-3, in sudden victory to finish third at 118 pounds in the Suffolk Division I tournament.

Dylan Vanegas, Lynbrook, 145, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I runner-up at 138 pounds.

Jesse Vanorden, Wantagh, 152, Sr.

Vanorden won the Nassau Division I title at 145 pounds in sudden victory, 4-2. He took third place in the state tournament.

Tyler Visciano, Smithtown East, 131, Sr.

He took fifth in Suffolk Division I at 126 pounds. He lost a 5-0 decision in the semifinals to Bellport seventh-grader and eventual county champion Camryn Howard.

Gregory Walpole, Long Beach, 124, Jr.

He placed fourth in Nassau Division I at 118 pounds.

Eric Wolf, Farmingdale, 145, Jr.

Wolf took fifth in Nassau Division I at 138 pounds.

Nick Zins, Smithtown West, 160, Soph.

He placed fourth in Suffolk Division I at 152 pounds.