Newsday's look at the top Long Island high school girls wrestlers, listed in alphabetical order, as the 2024-25 season gets underway. All stats listed are from last season unless otherwise noted. Rankings listed are for Long Island only.

There are six girls wrestling teams on Long Island, with those teams being comprised of students from several schools. Athletes' school names are listed in bold, with the team they compete for included where applicable.

Reese Adams, Calhoun, Jr.

Adams, who competes in meets on the MacArthur team, was the Long Island runner-up at 114 pounds last season. She finished fifth in the state tournament.

Taylor Aiello, Glenn, Sr.

The defending Long Island champion at 126 pounds for the Town of Huntington also took third place in the state tournament.

Clockwise, from left: Glenn's Taylor Aiello, East Islip's Makenna Corcoran and Rocky Point's Ava Capogna. Credit: George A. Faella

Bianca Awerman, Commack, Soph.

Awerman won the Long Island title at 100 pounds and placed third in the state tournament. She wrestles for Town of Huntington.

Lily Blenk, Westhampton, Soph.

Blenk, representing Rocky Point, placed third in the Long Island championships as a freshman at 120, and is currently ranked third in that weight class.

Ava Capogna, Rocky Point, Sr.

This sixth-year wrestler placed fourth in the state tournament as a sophomore. She finished second in the Long Island tournament at 132.

Makenna Corcoran, East Islip, Soph.

A two-time state qualifier and runner up in Long Island championships at 145 pounds. She is currently ranked fourth at 132 and competes for Bay Shore.

From left, Julianna Hernandez, Kaitlyn Costa and Madison Hernandez. Credit: George A. Faella

Kaitlyn Costa, Harborfields, Jr.

Two-time Long Island place winner finished second on Long Island at 165 pounds. Costa, representing Town of Huntington, is currently ranked second at 152.

Zoe Edmorin, Copiague, Jr.

Long Island champion as a sophomore at 107 pounds. Currently ranked fifth at 114.

Mia Flores, MacArthur, Soph.

She is currently ranked number two at 235 pounds.

Haley Gonzales, Hicksville, Jr.

A Fargo national champion, she finished fourth in state at 114 pounds. The junior is currently ranked first at 126 pounds and competes for the MacArthur team.

Naomi Gonzalez, Valley Stream North, Jr.

She took sixth in state at 235 pounds and is currently the top-ranked wrestler in that weight class. She competes for MacArthur's team.

Julianna Hernandez, Rocky Point, Fr.

A USA Midwest national champion and Long Island champion at 107 pounds as an eighth-grader. Currently ranked first at 120.

Madison Hernandez, Rocky Point, Soph.

She was the Long Island runner-up and a state qualifier at 145 pounds. Currently ranked third at 145.

Zoe Long, Northport, Soph.

This Town of Huntington wrestler was the Long Island champion and voted Most Outstanding Wrestler as a freshman at 107 pounds. She placed fourth in the state tournament. She placed third as an eighth-grader.

Caitlyn Maragioglio, Bellport, Soph.

Long Island champion as a freshman at 132 pounds and finished fourth in the state tournament. She took third in the Long Island championships as an eighth-grader.

Arianna Maria, Sachem North, Jr.

Maria placed second in the Long Island championships at 138 pounds.

Melody Medina, Bay Shore, Soph.

Medina took second at 185 pounds in the Long Island championships. Currently ranked number one at 165.

Aaliyah Morrow, Bellport, Jr.

She placed second at 152 pounds in the Long Island championships. Currently ranked number one at 152.

Brook-Lynne Murray, Bellport, Jr.

Murray took third in the Long Island championships as a sophomore at 152 pounds. Currently ranked second at 138.

Katie Porcelli, left, and Olivia Rausenberger. Credit: George A. Faella

Katie Porcelli, Bay Shore, Soph.

The defending Long Island champion at 120 pounds is now ranked second at 126.

Olivia Rausenberger, MacArthur, Fr.

She is the second ranked wrestler at 120 pounds.

Jocelyn Rojas, Brentwood, Sr.

The Long Island champion at 100 pounds took sixth in state. She had a third-place finish at the Eastern States tournament. The senior who competes for the Bay Shore team is currently ranked first at 107.

Gabrielle Schectman, MacArthur, Sr.

She is currently ranked first at 145.

Gabi Severin, Bethpage, Jr.

The two-time freestyle champion placed second in the state tournament at 100 pounds. Severin, who competes on the MacArthur team, is ranked second at 114 and has 56 career wins.

Mia Severino, Lindenhurst, 8th grade

Severino, who wrestles for the Copiague team, is the top ranked wrestler at 120.

Clockwise, from top left: Angelica Smiech, Mikee Tepley, Clover van der Velden and Julia Zuchowska Credit: George A. Faella

Angelica Smiech, Rocky Point, Jr.

She was a state qualifier as a sophomore after a third-place finish in the Suffolk tournament. She is ranked second at 100.

Mikee Tepley, Harborfields, Sr.

Tepley placed fifth in the state tournament at 165 pounds. She is ranked first at 165 and competes for the Town of Huntington.

Melania Turano, Bay Shore, Soph.

Turano took second in the Long Island championships at 126 pounds. She is ranked third on Long Island at 132.

Clover Van der Velden, Ward Melville, Sr.

She was a Long Island runner-up as a sophomore and junior. Ranked third at 114 pounds, she competes for Rocky Point.

Julia Zuchowska, Ward Melville, Sr.

Zuchowska is a two-time third place finisher on Long Island. Ranked fifth at 138 pounds, she competes for the Rocky Point team.