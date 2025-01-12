Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Gavin Mangano wins third Eastern States Classic title

CLIFTON PARK – The feeling never gets old for Gavin Mangano.

After winning his third straight Eastern States Classic title, the Shoreham-Wading River sophomore got off the mat and shouted, “Lets go!”

Mangano defeated Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford) by a 6-3 decision to win the 138-pound final Saturday afternoon at Impact Athletic Center.

“Winning is an important part of this sport. Whether I’m wrestling the best kid or the worst kid, winning always feels good,” Mangano said. “Especially at a tournament like this – the kids I wrestled in the semis are both exceptional wrestlers.”

Mangano earned a 17-1 technical fall over No. 9 Elijah Brown (Monroe-Woodbury) in the quarterfinals and defeated No. 5 Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville) by 9-0 major decision in the semifinals. Mangano, who was the top seed at 138, became Shoreham-Wading River’s first three-time Eastern States champion.

“One of my goals is to become the first five-time Eastern States champion for my school,” Mangano said. “But right now, three feels pretty good.”

Kwaak takes 160-pound crown

Jason Kwaak of Brentwood wrestles Griffin LaPlante of of St. Francis in the 160-pound final during the Eastern States Classic on Saturday in Clifton Park, N.Y. Credit: /Tim Roske

The feeling was new for Brentwood senior Jason Kwaak. The N.C. State commit defeated top-seeded Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis) by 10-5 decision for the 160-pound title.

Kwaak, the second seed, trailed 5-4 late in the third period, but earned a reversal with 10 seconds left to take the lead. He put LaPlante on his back for four nearfall points as time expired.

It’s was Kwaak’s third appearance in the Eastern States finals, but his first title. He lost a 5-1 decision to LaPlante in last year’s 152-pound final.

“The feeling is unlike any other,” Kwaak said. “Being in the finals twice already and losing both times and being down 5-4 at the end there, I was thinking, ‘I can’t let this happen again.’ I just willed my way to victory.”

Seabury wins all-Suffolk final

Xavier Seabury of North Babylon celebrates his win in the 101-pound final during the Eastern States Classic on Saturday in Clifton Park, N.Y. Credit: /Tim Roske

It was an All-Suffolk County 101-pound final.

North Babylon freshman Xavier Seabury, seeded 10th, beat fifth-seeded Smithtown West freshman Tyler Conzo by 4-1 decision. Seabury scored a quick takedown in the first period and held the lead the rest of the way.

Seabury defeated No. 11 Trevor Patrovich of Hauppauge by a 13-4 major decision in the semifinals. He knocked off No. 2 Brody DiCaprio (Christian Brothers Academy) with a 9-4 decision in the quarterfinals.

No. 23 Austin Bronco Campsey took his incredible run all the way to the 108-pound final. The Pierson sophomore lost, 15-0, by technical fall to William Soto of Newburgh Free Academy. Soto is the reigning Division I state champion at 101 pounds and is now a three-time Eastern States champion.

MacArthur's Flores earns girls 235-pound title

Mia Flores of MacArthur, top, wrestles Patricia Deslandes of Minisink Valley in the girls 235-pound final during the Eastern States Classic on Saturday in Clifton Park, N.Y. Credit: /Tim Roske

Long Island qualified four wrestlers into the Eastern States girls championship round. MacArthur’s Mia Flores took home the 235-pound title.

The fourth-seeded sophomore held on to beat No. 2 Patricia Deslandes (Minisink Valley) by a 6-4 decision. Flores led 6-0, but was taken down with 12 seconds to go. She was rolled on her back for two more points in the final seconds, but came out victorious.

“I just was trying not to go on my back,” Flores said. “I’ve put in the work and winning just proves that I’m meant to be here. It’s very exciting.”

Flores pinned top-seeded Norma Avila (Middletown) in 4:03 in the semifinals and pinned No. 5 Ava Gregg (Shaker) in 4:52 in the quarterfinals.

At 120 pounds, No. 3 Lily Blenk of Westhampton lost by technical superiority to top-seeded Calli Gilchrist of Choate Rosemary Hall of Connecticut, 10-0, in 51 seconds. Blenk, a sophomore, had won by pin and technical fall earlier in the day to qualify for the final. She lost to Gilchrist, who is a Team USA member and four-time Fargo All-American.

At 138 pounds, No. 2 Jaida Macaluso of Minisink Valley pinned Bay Shore junior Brooke-Lynn Murray in 4:07. Murray had taken Macaluso down and opened a 4-2 lead in the first period before Macaluso used two big moves for near fall points and ultimately the pin.

Top seed Victoria Alvarado (Warwick) beat Bellport junior Aaliyah Morrow to capture the 152-pound crown. Morrow made a nice run by winning her way through the bracket from the sixth seed to reach the final.