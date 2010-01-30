Menendez named MVP for Hauppauge at Newburgh Duals
Chance Menendez won by pin in 45 seconds in the 171-pound final to lead Hauppauge to a 49-25 win over Valley Stream Central at the Newburgh Free Academy Duals Saturday.
Menendez was named team MVP with three pins and a major decision.
In other matches, Jesse Marro made an escape with eight seconds remaining in a 4-3 win over Nick Oddo at 152 pounds as Hauppauge defeated Arlington, 55-12.
NASSAU DUAL MEET PLAYOFFS
East Meadow 33, Farmingdale 27: Rob Bianco won a 3-1 decision over Cleo Brown at 145 pounds to lead East Meadow in the dual meet quarterfinals at Uniondale.
Farmigdale 34, Calhoun 24: Farmingdale's Casey Marlow scored a major decision over Austin Hecker, 14-1, at 103 pounds in the the first round of the Nassau dual meet tournament.
Locust Valley 36, Great Neck North 22: Jack Dituro pinned John Cohen in 1:23 at 140 pounds to give Locust Valley a 24-19 lead in the quarterfinals.
Clarke 34, Locust Valley 33: Tom Randazzo earned an 11-2 major decision over Sam Casella in the final match of the night at 171 pounds to win it for host Clarke in the dual quarterfinals.
NON-LEAGUE
West Babylon 36, St. Anthony's 32: John Wilkinson pinned John Desir in 4:27 at 285 pounds to lead West Babylon (19-2) from a 32-30 deficit. West Babylon forfeited the 160 class.
Commack 64, Kellenberg 10: Chris Palazzolo a scored takedown in the final second of the match to win a 3-1 decision over Pat Healy at 140 pounds for Commack (10-9) at the Glenn Duals.
Di Iorio named MOW. Sachem East's Chris Di Iorio won a 7-4 decision over Smithtown West's Jake Smith in the 189-pound final and was named the most outstanding wrestler at the Smithtown East Tournament.
Whitman 36, Deer Park 29: Adam Doherty pinned Javon Toumbs in 3:53 at 171 pounds for Whitman.
West Islip 39, Central Islip 24: Nick Gennaro defeated Mark Sanchez, 7-6, at 119 points to lead West Islip.