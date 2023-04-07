Mount Sinai's Fahrbach couldn't be stopped en route to state title

Salute To The Champs: Mount Sinai's Brayden Fahrbach

Mount Sinai junior Brayden Fahrbach wanted to prove himself this winter. Turns out, he couldn’t have left a bigger imprint on the state high school wrestling scene.

Fahrbach earned the No. 1 seed before the state tournament and became a Division II state champion after breezing through the 132-pound division.

“It’s different from any other match,” Fahrbach said after his title win. “Winning a state championship over any other dual meet match, it feels a lot better.”

Fahrbach beat Aidan Gillings from Newfane, 6-4, in the final match. In the rounds leading up to the final, Fahrbach beat his opponents by a combined score of 35-3.

After losing in the state finals his sophomore year at 126 pounds, Fahrbach won the Eastern States tournament at 132 pounds and capped a perfect 34-0 season with a state championship this year.

He has an overall record of 156-15.