SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Mount Sinai's Fahrbach couldn't be stopped en route to state title

Brayden Fahrbach of Mount Sinai defeats Aidan Gillings of Newfane...

Brayden Fahrbach of Mount Sinai defeats Aidan Gillings of Newfane in the 132 lb division 2 finals match at the 2023 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

By Dean Zulkofskedean.zulkofske@newsday.com@deanzulkofske

Salute To The Champs: Mount Sinai's Brayden Fahrbach

Mount Sinai junior Brayden Fahrbach wanted to prove himself this winter. Turns out, he couldn’t have left a bigger imprint on the state high school wrestling scene.

Fahrbach earned the No. 1 seed before the state tournament and became a Division II state champion after breezing through the 132-pound division. 

“It’s different from any other match,” Fahrbach said after his title win. “Winning a state championship over any other dual meet match, it feels a lot better.”

Fahrbach beat Aidan Gillings from Newfane, 6-4, in the final match. In the rounds leading up to the final, Fahrbach beat his opponents by a combined score of 35-3.

After losing in the state finals his sophomore year at 126 pounds, Fahrbach won the Eastern States tournament at 132 pounds and capped a perfect 34-0 season with a state championship this year.

He has an overall record of 156-15. 

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME