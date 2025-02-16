Island Trees' Joseph Filocamo wins third consecutive Nassau wrestling championship

Island Trees wrestler Joseph Filocamo had a simple mindset entering the Cold Spring Harbor High School gymnasium Saturday morning: “Act like I’ve been here before.”

Given that the senior strolled in as the two-time champion at 138 pounds and walked out with his third consecutive title, it’s fair to say that Filocamo followed that process to a T.

“I went out there and I did what I do best,” Filocamo said. “I make people not want to step on the mat.”

Filocamo successfully defended his crown in his weight class for the third consecutive season at the Nassau Division II championships, earning a 12-0 major decision over Seaford’s Yiannis Thomas. It was the first three-peat in Island Trees wrestling history, according to coach Damian Garcia.

“It’s amazing, because in the beginning of the season I wasn’t going to wrestle,” Filocamo said. “But my coach and I had a talk, and it’s about setting examples for the young kids and being a role model for everyone. I had to come back and do it for a third time.”

Filocamo remained in full control throughout the final, logging his first takedown in the final seconds of the first period as he lifted Thomas’ leg and drove him into the mat. The three-sport athlete held a 7-0 lead entering the third period, seemingly growing stronger with each grapple.

“[Football and lacrosse] keep me in shape," Filocamo said, "but nothing keeps me in shape like wrestling."

Now that Filocamo is heading to Albany once again for the state tournament on Friday, Feb. 28, he can relax knowing that he couldn’t have left a greater example for the Island Trees program.

“Seeing my name on the wall in the wrestling room, knowing that I left everything out there on the mat, all these kids can look up and see what’s possible,” Filocamo said. “Anything’s possible.”

Plainedge: A team effort

Plainedge’s Kyle Carter, Luke Nieto and Devin Downes won their respective championships at 145, 152 and 190 pounds. None are first-time champions, but the trio earned some extra hardware this year.

Plainedge placed first with 412.5 points, ahead of Seaford (319.5) and Island Trees (227.5). Additionally, Downes was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, and also had the most pins (4) in the least amount of time (3:15).

“I’m happy with it, but I’m not satisfied yet. I still have work to do,” Downes said. “But it’s nice, because it shows my work is paying off.”

The junior noted how a trip to the state tournament with his teammates mattered more than plaques and accolades.

“They’re such a support beam in my life,” Downes said. “Although wrestling is an individual sport, it’s hard to go through something that grueling without the brothers that we’ve got on our team.”

Carter repeated as champion in his weight class, only this year in Division II instead of Division I.

“It’s just another step in the way,” Carter said. “Last year I fell short at states, and this year it’s time to go even farther.”

Seaford's Friedman earns title

The first championship at 101 pounds turned out to be the only one to require an overtime period, as Seaford’s Colden Friedman logged a takedown to win 12-9 over Plainedge’s Luke Worzel.

The eighth grader, who also earned the Champion of Champions award, pulled from the handbook of football legend George Halas to find the strength he needed to claim victory.

“I just give it 100%,” Friedman said. “One of my favorite quotes is, ‘No one who gave 100% ever regretted it.’ ”

Cold Spring Harbor's champs

Cold Spring Harbor’s Devin Pellizzi might also live by that quote based on his performance in the 131-pound championship. Pellizzi pinned Plainedge’s Dominic Agovino with just 26 seconds remaining in the third period.

Pellizzi, who placed fifth as an eighth grader and second as a freshman, can now call himself a county champion. The sophomore planned and executed the “Billy Bounce” dance from the video game Fornite after his win, something he’ll get the chance to do again at the end of the month against the best wrestlers in the state.

“My confidence level in myself and my skill — pretty much all-around as a wrestler — I feel has grown,” Pellizzi said.

Pellizzi's teammate, Greyson Meak, claimed his second consecutive county title. After winning the 190-pound title last season, he pinned Plainedge’s Jayden Camp in just seven seconds at 215 pounds, the fastest pin in a Nassau championship since its conception in 1958, according to Newsday records.