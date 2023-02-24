Updates and highlights from the New York State wrestling championships

Follow the Long Island contingent in this weekend's state wrestling championships at the Times Union Center in Albany.

The updates are separated into Division I and Division II.

Division I updates

Long Beach freshman Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez pins Carlos Salazar of Hewlett in 4:58 in the round of 16 and moves on the to the state Division I quarterfinals. Sibomana was leading 9-4 when he turned Salazar to his back. It was a rematch of the Nassau County championship. — Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) February 24, 2023

Long Beach seventh grader Ethan Andruela defeats Hauppauge’s Gino Manta, 3-1, to advance to the quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/yjaAiIkfgb — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) February 24, 2023

Chaminade's Claudio Pinto pinned Tottenville's Dylan Pipitone in his opening-round match at 189 pounds.



Pinto will wrestle Manhasset's Eric Carlson in the round of 16. @NewsdayHSsports — Dean Zulkofske (@deanzulkofske) February 24, 2023

Chaminade's Shane Meenaghan defeated Copiague's Sean Campbell 14-0 at 118 pounds in the opening round.



Meenaghan will face Rocco Futia of Section IX's Wallkill in the next round. — Dean Zulkofske (@deanzulkofske) February 24, 2023

Division II updates

John Glenn's Tommy Aiello pinned Luke LeBlanc in his round of 16 match at 102 pounds.



Aiello will face Charlie Wylie of Section IX's Port Jervis in the quarterfinals. — Dean Zulkofske (@deanzulkofske) February 24, 2023

Mount Sinai's Derek Menechino beat Red Hook's Rian Kirker 8-6 at 126 pounds.



Menechino will wrestle Trevor Bishop of Section II's Taramac in the next round. @NewsdayHSsports — Dean Zulkofske (@deanzulkofske) February 24, 2023