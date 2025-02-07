6 Northport wrestlers win appeal, will be allowed to compete in postseason tournament

The six Northport wrestlers who were ruled ineligible for the postseason this week will be allowed to compete after being granted a stay in a special court proceeding at the Riverhead courthouse late Friday afternoon.

The wrestlers — Kingston Strouse, Ryan Muller, Sebastian Stabile, Tyler Naughton, Lucas Rivera and Peyton Hamada — were ruled ineligible by Suffolk's governing body of scholastic sports on Wednesday after competing in seven tournaments this season when the maximum number is six, according to the New York State Public High School Association handbook.

The ruling would have forced the wrestlers to miss Saturday's Suffolk League III tournament thus eliminating the possibility of competing in the county and state tournaments.

After Friday's ruling, they will be on the mats at Smithtown East High School Saturday morning.

"I'm so happy," said Strouse, who is the No. 1-ranked wrestler in Suffolk at 152 pounds. "I was stressed out the last few days. I want to thank everyone who helped out and made this possible. But it was nerve-wracking."

Northport tried to appeal the decision with a letter from superintendent David Moyer to Betty A. Rosa, the New York State Commissioner of Education, who informed the school that they would need to pursue a lawsuit in state supreme court.

The six wrestlers and their families said they raised $8,500 via a GoFundMe page to help pay for the legal expenses.

"I haven't slept since the whole thing started," said Lori Strouse, Kingston's mother. "The support from our community was unbelievable. They rallied around us and it makes me feel so good that my son, in his senior year, will not lose his postseason opportunity. They need to change the rule or change the punishment."

Suffolk County court judge Peter R. McGreevy heard the arguments from both sides and issued a decision late Friday.

"After reviewing all of the documents and information in my chambers with counsel I am signing a restraining order to allow them to participate in the postseason," McGreevy said from the bench.

Louise Muller, Ryan's mother, said the support from the community was overwhelming. "It's been heartwarming," she said.

Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, said, "It's unfortunate that this had to happen. We all acknowledge the kids have worked very hard to get to this point. But we have to follow and comply with the rules. We'll have to reevaluate the rule moving forward with NYSPHSAA.

Combs addressed the parents and the wrestlers outside the courtroom and wished them well in Saturday’s tournament.

“I’m happy we’re all eligible,’ said sophomore Tyler Naughton. “But it’s great to see that Kingston will get his opportunity to wrestle in his senior year. It’s been quite an emotional rollercoaster ride since the coaches told us about the ruling. We were all shaken up.”

Counsel for the Northport wrestlers celebrated the decision outside the courtroom.

“The judge issued a stay allowing the kids to compete in the postseason and that was the desired results,” said attorney Anthony Camisa, who along with attorney James Pascarella made all oral arguments in the judge’s chambers. “We had to file an Article 78 proceeding mainly used to challenge an action by agencies of New York State and local governments. This was done on an emergency basis.”

Both attorneys were former wrestlers in Suffolk, Pascarella winning the Suffolk title for Half Hollow Hills East at 112 pounds in 1992.