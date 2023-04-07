Encore! Encore! Northport's Marlow proves unbeatable again

Salute To The Champs: Northport's Matt Marlow

Matt Marlow became Northport’s first state wrestling champion in 2022 as a sophomore. And he followed that with an encore performance in the 2023 state tournament where he topped Wantagh’s Anthony Clem via a 5-0 decision to capture his second straight 118-pound Division I title.

Marlow finished his junior year with a 41-0 record and had a high school career mark of 121-8. Marlow, who was the Suffolk Division I tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler two years in a row, was a tireless worker in his bouts.

“I wanted to be relentless and push the action,” he said. “I always felt like I was well-prepared and ready for any challenge that came my way.”

Marlow also won two championships at the Eastern States, one of the most prestigious tournaments held in the northeast during the high school season.

The next step for Marlow is to continue that excellence and become Northport’s first three-time state champion.