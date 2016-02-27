Port Jeff’s DeVincenzo faces LV’s Dusold for state wrestling title

Albany — Three Long Island wrestlers have advanced to the Division II state finals scheduled for Saturday evening at the Times-Union Center.

Matteo DeVincenzo of Port Jefferson and Locust Valley’s Hunter Dusold will square off in the final at 126 pounds. The two have been linked since 2014, when they became the first Long Island wrestlers to ever win Division II state championships. The two have never faced each other according to Locust Valley assistant coach Tim Bellisari.

“The matchup had to happen,” DeVincenzo said. “And why not do it on the biggest stage?”

“He’s just another opponent and he’s a good wrestler,” Dusold said. “It should be a good match.”

Dusold defeated Hunter Howland of Mexico 9-7 earlier Saturday in his semifinal and DeVincenzo won 8-4 over Zach Burke of Morrisville in the other.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The final is a familiar place but it felt so far away because I didn’t make it last year,” DeVincenzo said. “Now it’s just one more match to finish an undefeated season and achieve all my goals.”

Carle Place/Wheatley’s Shawn Mosca will be involved in another first. The junior is looking to become the first Wheatley wrestler to win a state title. Mosca defeated Hammond Raes of Midlakes 10-0 in a 160-pound semifinal.

“The work paid off because my main goal to get a state title,” Mosca said. “Hopefully it all comes true this evening. I made a vow to come up here and win a state title.”