Port Jefferson’s Matteo DeVincenzo wins state Division II wrestling title to complete undefeated season

ALBANY — It took an entire year for Matteo DeVincenzo to get over it.

The devastation of the state semifinal loss that ended his junior year turned to satisfaction as the Port Jefferson senior capped his run as a high school wrestler with a 2-1 win over Hunter Dusold of Locust Valley in the Division II 126 pound state final Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

It was the first ever matchup of Long Island Division II wrestlers in a state final.

“I’m just satisfied with my high school career,” DeVincenzo said. “With all the accolades, it’s surreal and I’m just happy. I’m loving life.”

It was either DeVincenzo or Dusold who would become the first Long Island wrestler ever to win two state titles in Division II after they both won semifinals earlier in the day to set the match up. DeVincenzo won at 106 in 2014; Dusold won at 113 in 2014. It was the first time the two ever encountered each other on the mat, even in training.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It definitely was special to have an all Long Island matchup,” DeVincezno said. “Me and Hunter have been on a collision course since we both won states. For it to happen on the biggest stage is pretty awesome.”

DeVincenzo scored all of his points in the second period, earning one for an escape early in the round and getting a second after Dusold was called for stalling.

“I know that he’s very funky and he’s very good on single and high crotch defense with his cradles,” DeVincenzo said. “I might not have gotten the take down but all those shots got me the point and the win.”

DeVincenzo finishes with a 134-4 career record, including a perfect 34-0 this year.

“Matteo has goals that he doesn’t share with many people but I know that one of them was to be undefeated,” Port Jeff coach Mike Maletta said. “He wasn’t undefeated in his sophomore year when he was a state champ and that bothered him. Last year he was undefeated going into the semifinals and lost and he took that with him this year.”

He’s the second Port Jefferson wrestler all time to win two state championships. Jamie St. John won two titles in 1988 and 1989.

“This year there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to win,” DeVincenzo said. “Last year was a tough bracket and I was a little undersized. This year it was win or — there was no other option.”

Carle Place/Wheatley’s Shawn Mosca had the same goal and made a run all the way to the final in the 160 pound bracket. Unfortunately for the Wheatley junior he came up just short, falling to Cameron Swick of Roy-Hart, 4-1.

“I’m proud of myself and I’ve come a long way since I was in eighth grade trying out basic moves,” Mosca said. “That was my dream right there and next year I’m going to keep chasing it.”

Mosca kept the pressure on Swick the entire match, shooting for take downs until the final buzzer sounded. He became the second Wheatley wrestler to ever place in the state, joining Phil Gallo, who finished third in 2004, according to Carle Place/Wheatley coach Zak Korman.

“He’s a special kid,” Korman said. “He wrestles his heart out and he really has come a long way. He’s put in a ton of work and I’m proud of him to get to this level.”