Rocky Point's LaMorte couldn't have written a more perfect ending

Salute To The Champs: Rocky Point's Nick LaMorte

Rocky Point senior Nick LaMorte had the perfect season.

He cruised to his third straight Suffolk Division I title.

He earned his first state championship.

He finished with a 44-0 record.

LaMorte captured the Division I state title with a 6-1 win over Jordan Brown of Monroe-Woodbury in the 138-pound final. The kid grew up watching some of Rocky Point’s all-time best wrestlers: Thomas Dutton, Steven Dutton, Billy Coggins and Anthony Volpe. He dreamed of being mentioned in the same breath as the great ones.

“I had one last shot at a state championship, and it means so much to me to finish the job,” said LaMorte, who will attend Oklahoma on a wrestling scholarship. “I finished fourth in the state tournament as a junior.”

LaMorte compiled a 175-34 career record.

“He lost an entire year because of the pandemic,” Rocky Point coach Darren Goldstein said. “He would have joined an elite club of wrestlers with 200 wins.”

Goldstein said he started working with LaMorte in the wrestling room since he was 4 years old.

“He worked his way through our KID program and to the state title,” he said. “It’s beautiful.”