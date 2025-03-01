SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

East Hampton wrestling's Austin Bronco Campsey wins ultimate tiebreaker to reach state semis

Austin Bronco Campsey of East Hampton, foreground, wrestles Vincent Orandello...

Austin Bronco Campsey of East Hampton, foreground, wrestles Vincent Orandello of MacArthur in the 108-pound Division 1 quarterfinals at the state championships on Friday in Albany. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Gregg Sarra

ALBANY — It was the All-Long Island quarterfinal at 108 pounds, arguably the top bout of the first few rounds at the state Division I wrestling championships.

East Hampton sophomore Austin Bronco Campsey and MacArthur junior Vincent Orandello battled through three scoreless regulation periods in an attempt to earn a spot in Saturday’s semifinal round at the MVP Arena. The two continued to counter each other through two action-packed overtime periods, but neither wrestler could secure a point. With the match still scoreless, it came down to the ultimate tiebreaker in sudden victory.

Orandello (30-2) chose the top position, a spot where the wrestlers thrived throughout the bout, for the 30-second period. But this time, Campsey managed to escape Orandello’s grip with five seconds left and secured a 1-0 victory. Campsey will face Hauppauge senior Connor Sheridan (28-2) for the third time this season on Saturday in a rematch of the Suffolk Division I championship.

“I can get out on anyone,” Campsey said. “But I was in a little bit of danger at times.”

LIers in Saturday's Division I semifinals

101 - Jon Tutku (Massapequa) vs. Trevor Patrovich (Hauppauge)

108 - Austin Bronco Campsey (East Hampton) vs. Connor Sheridan (Hauppauge)

116 - Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez (Long Beach) vs. Anthony Lagala Ryan (Longwood)

124 - Finnegan O’Brien (Chaminade) vs. Nico Rivera (Mohonasen)

131 - Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East) vs. Ryan Ball (Somers)

138 - Camryn Howard (Bellport) vs. Vinny Tripaldi (Iona Prep)

152 - Eric Wolf (Farmingdale) vs. Anthony Tresch (Minisink Valley)

160 - Jason Kwaak (Brentwood) vs. Dj Avilles (Middletown)

170 - Jonathan Hoffman (Kellenberg) vs. PJ Duke (Minisink Valley)

Campsey (33-2), the Bonackers first Suffolk champion since Eric Kaufman in 1987, is the pride of the East Hampton wrestling program.

“We watched him as a team on the livestream when he wrestled at the Eastern States Classic,” East Hampton coach Ethan Mitchell said. “He’s a unique kid, one of very few words. He prefers to let his actions speak for him.”

Mitchell said Campsey is a tireless worker, whom the coaching staff always believed would be an All-State wrestler.

SEE PHOTOSState boys wrestling championship photos

MacArthur coach Mike Marrero touted the performance of Orandello, while also praising Campsey.

“It was a lot of high-level wrestling,” Marrero said. “That was the most action you’ll see in a scoreless match. It’s obviously disappointing but he [Orandello] will bounce back. He put together a great season and won his first county title. He went from the high of highs to the disappointment of a state loss. He must refocus to be a state place winner.”

Two other semifinal bouts also will feature Nassau versus Suffolk wrestlers. At 101 pounds, Hauppauge sophomore Trevor Patrovich will battle Massapequa eighth-grader Jon Tutku.

Patrovich (26-2), the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Suffolk championships, turned in two dominant decisions to reach the semifinals. Tutku (45-1) defeated third-seeded North Babylon freshman Xavier Seabury, 7-6, in a quarterfinal.

At 116 pounds, top-seeded Long Beach junior Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez (47-2), a three-time state place winner, secured victories by technical fall and a pin in 1:44. He will face fourth-seeded Longwood sophomore Anthony Lagala-Ryan, who collected falls in 1:51 and 3:05.

Seven Suffolk wrestlers reached the semifinal round, including Smithtown East freshman Matt McDermott (39-3) at 131 pounds, Bellport freshman Camryn Howard (42-2) at 138 and Brentwood senior Jason Kwaak (39-0) at 160. Nassau had three wrestlers reach the semifinals, including Farmingdale senior Eric Wolf (39-5) at 152.

Perhaps the toughest loss in the tournament came at 124 pounds when Hauppauge’s 16th-seeded Gio Manta pushed defending state champion Evin Gursoy (33-0) of Midwood into the final seconds before suffering a 1-0 loss.

Long Beach freshman Ethan Andreula (38-4) gave defending state champion Will Soto of Newburgh all he could handle in the 108-pound quarterfinal. Soto led 1-0 early in the third period before pinning Andreula in 4:21.

“He was in it,” Long Beach coach Ray Adams said. “I was proud of him.”

In the Division I team scoring, the CHSAA led with 124.5 points going into the semifinal round. Suffolk was fourth (104.5) and Nassau was sixth (75.5).

Gregg Sarra

Gregg Sarra is Newsday's high school sports editor and has been on the beat since the mid-1980s.

