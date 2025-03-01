East Hampton wrestling's Austin Bronco Campsey wins ultimate tiebreaker to reach state semis

ALBANY — It was the All-Long Island quarterfinal at 108 pounds, arguably the top bout of the first few rounds at the state Division I wrestling championships.

East Hampton sophomore Austin Bronco Campsey and MacArthur junior Vincent Orandello battled through three scoreless regulation periods in an attempt to earn a spot in Saturday’s semifinal round at the MVP Arena. The two continued to counter each other through two action-packed overtime periods, but neither wrestler could secure a point. With the match still scoreless, it came down to the ultimate tiebreaker in sudden victory.

Orandello (30-2) chose the top position, a spot where the wrestlers thrived throughout the bout, for the 30-second period. But this time, Campsey managed to escape Orandello’s grip with five seconds left and secured a 1-0 victory. Campsey will face Hauppauge senior Connor Sheridan (28-2) for the third time this season on Saturday in a rematch of the Suffolk Division I championship.

“I can get out on anyone,” Campsey said. “But I was in a little bit of danger at times.”

LIers in Saturday's Division I semifinals 101 - Jon Tutku (Massapequa) vs. Trevor Patrovich (Hauppauge) 108 - Austin Bronco Campsey (East Hampton) vs. Connor Sheridan (Hauppauge) 116 - Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez (Long Beach) vs. Anthony Lagala Ryan (Longwood) 124 - Finnegan O’Brien (Chaminade) vs. Nico Rivera (Mohonasen) 131 - Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East) vs. Ryan Ball (Somers) 138 - Camryn Howard (Bellport) vs. Vinny Tripaldi (Iona Prep) 152 - Eric Wolf (Farmingdale) vs. Anthony Tresch (Minisink Valley) 160 - Jason Kwaak (Brentwood) vs. Dj Avilles (Middletown) 170 - Jonathan Hoffman (Kellenberg) vs. PJ Duke (Minisink Valley)

Campsey (33-2), the Bonackers first Suffolk champion since Eric Kaufman in 1987, is the pride of the East Hampton wrestling program.

“We watched him as a team on the livestream when he wrestled at the Eastern States Classic,” East Hampton coach Ethan Mitchell said. “He’s a unique kid, one of very few words. He prefers to let his actions speak for him.”

Mitchell said Campsey is a tireless worker, whom the coaching staff always believed would be an All-State wrestler.

MacArthur coach Mike Marrero touted the performance of Orandello, while also praising Campsey.

“It was a lot of high-level wrestling,” Marrero said. “That was the most action you’ll see in a scoreless match. It’s obviously disappointing but he [Orandello] will bounce back. He put together a great season and won his first county title. He went from the high of highs to the disappointment of a state loss. He must refocus to be a state place winner.”

Two other semifinal bouts also will feature Nassau versus Suffolk wrestlers. At 101 pounds, Hauppauge sophomore Trevor Patrovich will battle Massapequa eighth-grader Jon Tutku.

Patrovich (26-2), the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Suffolk championships, turned in two dominant decisions to reach the semifinals. Tutku (45-1) defeated third-seeded North Babylon freshman Xavier Seabury, 7-6, in a quarterfinal.

At 116 pounds, top-seeded Long Beach junior Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez (47-2), a three-time state place winner, secured victories by technical fall and a pin in 1:44. He will face fourth-seeded Longwood sophomore Anthony Lagala-Ryan, who collected falls in 1:51 and 3:05.

Seven Suffolk wrestlers reached the semifinal round, including Smithtown East freshman Matt McDermott (39-3) at 131 pounds, Bellport freshman Camryn Howard (42-2) at 138 and Brentwood senior Jason Kwaak (39-0) at 160. Nassau had three wrestlers reach the semifinals, including Farmingdale senior Eric Wolf (39-5) at 152.

Perhaps the toughest loss in the tournament came at 124 pounds when Hauppauge’s 16th-seeded Gio Manta pushed defending state champion Evin Gursoy (33-0) of Midwood into the final seconds before suffering a 1-0 loss.

Long Beach freshman Ethan Andreula (38-4) gave defending state champion Will Soto of Newburgh all he could handle in the 108-pound quarterfinal. Soto led 1-0 early in the third period before pinning Andreula in 4:21.

“He was in it,” Long Beach coach Ray Adams said. “I was proud of him.”

In the Division I team scoring, the CHSAA led with 124.5 points going into the semifinal round. Suffolk was fourth (104.5) and Nassau was sixth (75.5).