SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Two LI girls wrestlers win inaugural state championships

Long Island made history at the first New York State girls wrestling championships in Albany on Thursday. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports.  Credit: Newsday/Bill Perlman

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME