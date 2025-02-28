Two LI girls wrestlers win inaugural state championships
Long Island made history at the first New York State girls wrestling championships in Albany on Thursday. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Newsday/Bill Perlman
Long Island made history at the first New York State girls wrestling championships in Albany on Thursday. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Newsday/Bill Perlman
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months