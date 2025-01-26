Bay Shore girls wrestling's Brooke-Lynn Murray notches five wins at Steven Mally tournament

Brooke-Lynn Murray’s weight is down, but her performance has been up all season.

The Bay Shore junior spent some of last season wrestling at 165 pounds and took third place at 152 pounds at the Long Island championships. Now, Murray is the top-ranked wrestler on Long Island at 138 pounds.

Murray has been wrestling for about five years and Bay Shore coach Amber Atkins said her incredible athleticism has helped her navigate different weight classes over the last two years.

“It took a lot of time,” Murray said. “I used to be a lot heavier before I started wrestling competitively, but during quarantine I dropped down to 160 and I’ve just been coming down ever since. I’ve been getting to learn how to come down safely, so it’s been easy having to watch what I eat and stuff like that. It’s been good.”

Murray was more than good at the Steven Mally Memorial girls tournament on Sunday at Harborfields. She won all five of her matches by technical superiority, including a 10-0 win in 3:45 over Sachem North junior Arianna Maria in the 138-pound final.

Maria is ranked second on Long Island in the weight class and advanced to the final with a pin over Roosevelt senior Nathaly Fernandez in 1:48.

“Some people would say my performance was perfect, but I don’t think so,” Murray said. “I’ve had better days and I’ve had worse days. I’m going to take away some of the mistakes from this week and really hone in on them for the next two weeks heading into the state qualifier.”

East Islip junior Makenna Corcoran pinned her way through the 145-pound round robin. She picked up five pins in 4:38 to lead the tournament, including a pin over Uniondale’s Sabhee Prudhomme in 38 seconds in the final round. Prudhomme entered the match 4-0 on the day with two pins.

In the final year of mixed competition, Corcoran practices with the East Islip’s boys team, but is allowed to compete in individual girls tournaments. She’s ranked second on Long Island at 145 pounds.

“Wrestling with the boys, sometimes I practice with the stronger kids to make myself better,” Corcoran said. “Those practices are really hard, which is only going to help me.”

Aaliyah Morrow had a chance to make a statement and took it. The Bellport junior was matched up with red-hot Keishara Tulloch of Uniondale in the 152-pound final. Entering the match, Tulloch pinned all three of her opponents in 3:08 and pinned her way through last Monday’s Frank Giampaolo tournament at South Side.

“Everyone was telling me that she’s been doing really well, so I just had to stay confident and not get in my own head,” Morrow said. “It just helped me keep my composure throughout the match.”

Morrow earned two four-point takedowns before securing the pin in 3:22. Morrow picked up two pins and won two matches by technical superiority.

It was the last girls wrestling tournament prior to the state qualifier tournaments. Nassau’s qualifier is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Bethpage High School. The Suffolk qualifier will start at 9 a.m. on Feb. 9 at Comsewogue High.

“I’m really excited,” Morrow said. “We’ve never had a county tournament like this. I’m really glad to see the girls being represented like this. In Nassau, they’re making ‘Sundays are for the girls’ shirts, which is really nice to see.”